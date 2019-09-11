Streaming issues? Report here
DA calls for party collaboration on xenophobia and GBV 'national crisis'

11 September 2019 8:19 AM
by
Tags:
Parliament
Bheki Cele
Looting
Crime Intelligence Unit police
gender based violence
gbv
Members of Parliament debated the issue of criminality, xenophobia and gender-based violence on Tuesday.

Members of Parliament (MPs) said South Africa is in a crisis.

The parliamentary debate on Tuesday focused on recent violent attacks and criminality targeting foreign nationals and protests over gender-based violence (GBV) in the country.

Democratic Alliance Shadow Minister of Police Andrew Whitfield speaks to Refilwe Moloto and says the DA made it clear this is a national crisis, not a party political issue.

I was pleased that the police minister actually reached out and offered to cooperate on the issues of gender-based violence and looking at interventions to prevent and contain the violence that we experienced over the last three weeks.

Andrew Whitfield, Shadow Minister of Police - DA

Whitfield says the DA proposed to the minister that he accelerates the reservists' programme to deal with the shortage of police officers.

RELATED: Ten South Africans and two foreign nationals died, says defence minister

One of the big issues we have in the South Africa Police Service is that we are 64, 000 police officers short of the United Nations policing ratio of one police officer to 220 citizens. We currently have 1 to 318 in South Africa.

Andrew Whitfield, Shadow Minister of Police - DA

So, immediately we are underresourced in terms of human resources to be deployed into communities in order to protect them from the upsurge in violence.

Andrew Whitfield, Shadow Minister of Police - DA

RELATED: Government must share crime intelligence to end attacks in Joburg - Maimane

Crime intelligence has failed, he adds.

We need an urgent relook at crime intelligence. The fact remains that if you have proper crime intelligence you are able to anticipate and contain violence before it gets out of control.

Andrew Whitfield, Shadow Minister of Police - DA

This is not a political issue says Whitfield.

We also believe there need to be more collaborations. This is an issue that the government needs to coordinate and collaborate to respond to issues as they emerge.

Andrew Whitfield, Shadow Minister of Police - DA

Listen to the full interview below...


