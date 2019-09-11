It has been a year since a fire broke out at the Bank of Lisbon building in the Johannesburg CBD, killing three firefighters who were struggling to extinguish the blaze.

On Tuesday, City of Joburg Infrastructure Development and Property Management MEC Tasneem Motara briefed the media on the state of occupational health and safety of buildings in the city.

RELATED: 11 Joburg government buildings closed down after fire

The MEC joins Bongani Bingwa to give insight on the briefing.

She says the tragedy taught the city the importance of maintaining and the safety of its properties.

After the fire broke out at the Bank of Lisbon, we did emergency evacuations so that we could deal with emergency safety measures and some departments were housed in different buildings. Tasneem Motara, Infrastructure Development and Property Management MEC- City of Joburg

The MEC says government buildings that do not comply with health and safety regulations, government employees were moved to other buildings.

I can confirm that in the CBD government buildings meet the required health and safety requirements. The might be other buildings in other regions that don't meet the requirements. Tasneem Motara, Infrastructure Development and Property Management MEC- City of Joburg

Listen below to the full interview:

This article first appeared on 702 : 'Government buildings in CBD comply with heath and safety regulations'