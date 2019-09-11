Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Toddler besties running to hug one other has social media warm and fuzzy

101 ways to cope with stress has social media talking A psychology teacher’s list of 101 ways to cope with stress has gone viral for the second time because people need to read it themselves.

Read the list below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:

This article first appeared on 702 : 101 ways to cope with stress has social media talking