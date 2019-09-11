Streaming issues? Report here
2019
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:33
Follow up on call about young entrepreneur
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Grant Twigg - Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management at City of Cape Town
Today at 10:45
Bonang Mohale on mentorship for future business leaders
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Bonang Mohale
Today at 11:05
Science and Technology - how innovative tinted specs can help children get to sleep
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Robert Daniel - Specialist Opthalmologist
Today at 11:31
Stomp makes noisy return to Cape Town
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dominik Schad
Phil Batchelor
Today at 13:07
[Lunch] On the Yellow couch: Sally Andrews on the third book in the Tannie Maria mystery series: 'Death on the Limpopo'
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sally Andrews
Today at 13:35
Car Talk:
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist and Car Consultant at Cars.co.za
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
[WATCH] EWN's Barry Bateman calling Julius Malema a P*** goes viral

11 September 2019 9:47 AM
by
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'
Twitter was abuzz after EWN reporter used the P after a press briefing with Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Julius Malema.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Toddler besties running to hug one other has social media warm and fuzzy

EWN's Barry Bateman use of the word P* goes viral **

Twitter was abuzz after EWN reporter used the P after a press briefing with Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Julius Malema.

Watch the video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:


This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] EWN's Barry Bateman calling Julius Malema a P*** goes viral


