Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Toddler besties running to hug one other has social media warm and fuzzy

EWN's Barry Bateman use of the word P* goes viral **

Twitter was abuzz after EWN reporter used the P after a press briefing with Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Julius Malema.

Watch the video below:

So why this pink ass saying "poes" is he a member of racist afriforum? pic.twitter.com/6A3psGzHD5 — Koena. (@ThabaKoena) September 10, 2019

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:

This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] EWN's Barry Bateman calling Julius Malema a P*** goes viral