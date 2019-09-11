[WATCH] EWN's Barry Bateman calling Julius Malema a P*** goes viral
EWN's Barry Bateman use of the word P* goes viral **
Twitter was abuzz after EWN reporter used the P after a press briefing with Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Julius Malema.
Watch the video below:
So why this pink ass saying "poes" is he a member of racist afriforum? pic.twitter.com/6A3psGzHD5— Koena. (@ThabaKoena) September 10, 2019
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] EWN's Barry Bateman calling Julius Malema a P*** goes viral
