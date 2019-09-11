With spiking unemployment in South Africa especially among youth, Youth Employment Service (YES) is making a difference.

The Youth Employment Service (YES) beneficiary Freeman Maluleka says after qualifying as an electrical artisan, he saw it fit to join the programme.

RELATED: 'YES for youth has made a significant change in my life'

Maluleka is part of a group of young people who have benefitted from the YES initiative which has created 18,500 new opportunities for the youth.

The initiative, in collaboration with government, business and labour give youth a year-long experience in the workplace to improve their future prospects.

RELATED: How YES is changing lives

Maluleka joins Bongani Bingwa to chat about how YES has positively impacted his life.

As part of the YES programme, I am able to work as a maintenance electrician for a very big company. Freeman Maluleka, YES beneficiary

He says in South Africa trained electrical artisans struggle to find employment but with the help from the YES programme, he is able to work.

Listen below to the full conversation:

This article first appeared on 702 : 'As part of YES programme, I do electrician maintenance for a big company '