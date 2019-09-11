'As part of YES programme, I do electrician maintenance for a big company '

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 13:35
Car Talk: Cars.co.za has announced the semi-finalists in its annual #CarsAwards.
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist and Car Consultant at Cars.co.za
Today at 14:07
Consumer Talk: Followups: Freedom Bakery, flight no-shows and unintentional shoplifting
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Martha Evans - Lecturer at UCT
Tomorrow at 06:25
FNB ART
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mandla Sibeko - Founder and Chairman at Seed Capital Ventures
Scores of Nigerians leave South Africa after attacks
US man describes his near miss with 9/11 attacks
Stomp makes noisy return to Cape
Dros rape victim to testify in court
#AskTheClub: This is what Thembekile loves about his uber driver!
The 947 Breakfast Club had a lovely chat with Shannon Bennett from Master Chef Australia. Take a listen to this!
Buying gifts is a way of saying thank you but the problem is when you get invited to a party twice. Take a listen to this!
The 947 Breakfast Club shared stats of the loudest workplaces ever and the effects it has on your health. Take a listen to this!
#WhatsYourStatus: 11 September 2019!
DO YOU COOK WHEN YOU HOST OR SECRETLY OUTSOURCE CATERING?!
SEON - security at the push of a button
Retiring in the next decade or so? Tips and tricks to apply, right now
Science and Technology - how innovative tinted specs can help children get to sleep
How to tackle the existing laws around sexual assault  when the current justice system is failing survivors
Bonang Mohale on mentorship for future business leaders
Naming and shaming online- what does the law say?
Follow up on call about young entrepreneur
Where to now for the UK?
N2 closed due to protests
Recent hot and dry spell causes setback for grain sector
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
[LISTEN] Can you help visiting historian with Irish missionary project? Up to 50 years ago there were thought to be as many as 3,000 the missionaries posted to various appointments across the country. 10 September 2019 5:27 PM
How secure is your password? WhatsApp users are on high alert after experts uncovered a new security threat affecting the messaging app. 9 September 2019 2:20 PM
'We have lost a giant' - remembering Springbok legend Chester Williams The sporting icon had been UWC's head of rugby. Prof. Tyrone Pretorius adds the university's homage to a flood of tributes. 7 September 2019 3:52 PM
View all World
'We have lost a giant' - remembering Springbok legend Chester Williams The sporting icon had been UWC's head of rugby. Prof. Tyrone Pretorius adds the university's homage to a flood of tributes. 7 September 2019 3:52 PM
Rugby legend Chester Williams has died It's been reported Williams died from a suspected heart attack. 6 September 2019 6:53 PM
Ocean View teen lands New York football scholarship Malvin Musanhi needs donations to help make his dream come true. 6 September 2019 12:23 PM
View all Sport
Brexit mess is only going to get worse - Lord Peter Hain Former Labour Party MP Lord Peter Hain says Prime Minister Boris Johnson has never had a clear plan about leaving the EU. 11 September 2019 11:45 AM
'As part of YES programme, I do electrician maintenance for a big company ' Electrical artisan Freeman Maluleka says the initiative has helped him in finding employment. 11 September 2019 10:26 AM
'Government buildings in CBD comply with heath and safety regulations' MEC Tasneem Motara says the Bank of Lisbon tragedy taught the city the importance of taking care of its properties. 11 September 2019 9:00 AM
View all Politics
The stock market is not a casino. Investing in shares is nothing like gambling Too scared to “gamble” away your hard-earned cash? Kabous le Roux asks you to consider this simple argument with an open mind. 2 September 2019 6:31 PM
Tito Mboweni publishes evidence-based plan to fix structure of broken economy The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Peter Attard Montalto (Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex) for comment. 27 August 2019 8:50 PM
Unsure where you stand on NHI? Experts slug it out in an emotional debate… The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield hosts a debate on NHI between Paul Theron (Vestact) and Russell Rensburg (Wits). 27 August 2019 8:22 PM
View all Opinion
Dros rape victim testifies in camera against Ninow Eyewitness News reporter Edwin Ntshidi gives an update from the North Gauteng High court in Pretoria. 11 September 2019 12:52 PM
Grain SA: Winter crops aren't looking good in Overberg and Southern Cape Winter grain crops have been damaged due to a dry spell coupled with unseasonably hot weather in the region. 11 September 2019 10:48 AM
N2 closed between Strand and Somerset West as housing protest flares up The City of Cape Town's Richard Bosman says the protesters have barricaded the N2 with burning tyres, hurling stones at motorists. 11 September 2019 10:47 AM
View all Local
Retiring in the next decade or so? Tips and tricks to apply, right now Personal finance expert Warren Ingram discusses five things you should do right now if you're to retire in 10 years, or so. 11 September 2019 11:41 AM
Nando’s is the boss of Pick n Pay ('iNkukhu'), says ad expert Andy Rice “Pick n Pay dug themselves a hole, then jumped into it,” says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 September 2019 10:32 AM
George Calombaris: 'There's a warmth and generosity of spirit in South Africa' Former Masterchef judge, George Calombaris and Chef Shannon Bennett are in South Africa for the second annual Appetite Fest 11 September 2019 9:17 AM
View all Lifestyle
Retiring in the next decade or so? Tips and tricks to apply, right now Personal finance expert Warren Ingram discusses five things you should do right now if you're to retire in 10 years, or so. 11 September 2019 11:41 AM
Nando’s is the boss of Pick n Pay ('iNkukhu'), says ad expert Andy Rice “Pick n Pay dug themselves a hole, then jumped into it,” says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 September 2019 10:32 AM
SA's alcohol consumption falls off amid tough economic times Bruce Whitfield speaks to Distell Group CEO Richard Rushton about the business of booze. 10 September 2019 8:20 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
Competitions
Copyright 2017 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Politics
arrow_forward
Local

'As part of YES programme, I do electrician maintenance for a big company '

11 September 2019 10:26 AM
by
Tags:
Employment
YES
YES for Youth
Electrical artisan Freeman Maluleka says the initiative has helped him in finding employment.

With spiking unemployment in South Africa especially among youth, Youth Employment Service (YES) is making a difference.

The Youth Employment Service (YES) beneficiary Freeman Maluleka says after qualifying as an electrical artisan, he saw it fit to join the programme.

RELATED: 'YES for youth has made a significant change in my life'

Maluleka is part of a group of young people who have benefitted from the YES initiative which has created 18,500 new opportunities for the youth.

The initiative, in collaboration with government, business and labour give youth a year-long experience in the workplace to improve their future prospects.

RELATED: How YES is changing lives

Maluleka joins Bongani Bingwa to chat about how YES has positively impacted his life.

As part of the YES programme, I am able to work as a maintenance electrician for a very big company.

Freeman Maluleka, YES beneficiary

He says in South Africa trained electrical artisans struggle to find employment but with the help from the YES programme, he is able to work.

Listen below to the full conversation:


This article first appeared on 702 : 'As part of YES programme, I do electrician maintenance for a big company '


11 September 2019 10:26 AM
by
Tags:
Employment
YES
YES for Youth

More from The 702 YES Campaign

'YES for youth has made a significant change in my life'

10 September 2019 10:18 AM

Kago Hub Agripreneur Mosesi Mosesi says the initiative has been the support structure he needed to help his business grow.

Read More arrow_forward

How YES is changing lives

9 September 2019 4:06 PM

Youth Employment Service beneficiary Zanele Mboyi shares details on the programme and how it has benefited her.

Read More arrow_forward

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane
The Xolani Gwala Show
caller-Agnes
The Movies: IT Chapter 2
UK Report
Looting in Samora Michel and Bongani explains
Weekend Sports interview: Italian Grand Prix
Scores of Nigerians leave South Africa after attacks
Dros rape victim to testify in court
Julius Malema gives Hawks statement over firearm incident
Hlaudi Motsoeneng appears at State Capture Commission
Security cluster meets amidst tension in country

EWN Highlights

‘I will never be rejected back home,’ says Nigerian national on way home

11 September 2019 12:46 PM

Motsoeneng: Media's role is to discredit me

11 September 2019 12:21 PM

Not in My Name ‘angered’ as child victim testifies in Dros rape trial

11 September 2019 11:42 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA