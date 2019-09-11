Grain SA: Winter crops aren't looking good in Overberg and Southern Cape

Grain farmers association Grain SA estimates that winter crops in the Western Cape will see lower yields than last year due to erratic weather conditions.

The 2019 winter grain harvest has been negatively affected by hot and dry weather conditions, explains Grain SA agricultural economist Luan van der Walt.

Moreover, the winter rainfall did not reach many of the grain-producing areas, he explains.

Van der Walt says rainfall was below average in the Overberg and Southern Cape, resulting in lower crop estimates for wheat, barley and canola.

At the end of the day, when we look at the crop production, it's very important for the rain to be in the grain-producing areas. Luan van der Walt, Economist at Grain SA

You can clearly see the negative impact that the weather conditions had on crop estimates. Luan van der Walt, Economist at Grain SA

