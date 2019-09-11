EWN editor explains steps to probe Barry Bateman's use of foul language

Eyewitness News (EWN) reporter Barry Bateman was caught on camera using a derogatory word while in conversation with another reporter following an impromptu press briefing by Malema outside the Hawks’ offices.

EWN editor-in-chief Mahlatse Mahlase says it will hold an internal probe to deal with the Barry Bateman incident and has issued an apology the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema.

The party has rejected the apology.

In a statement, the party says the apology was 'lukewarm' and called for Bateman to be suspended.

Mahlase explains the steps EWN will be taking.

We will be holding an internal probe into the matter. We are starting with a meeting that will happen today and part of that process is to allow Barry to put his side of the story and decisions will be taken from there. Mahlatse Mahlase, Editor-in-Chief - Eyewitness News

She confirms that Bateman was taken off air immediately after EWN was made aware of the video.

I first thought when we took him off air that we needed to protect the integrity and credibility of that story. Mahlatse Mahlase, Editor-in-Chief - Eyewitness News

Mahlase says reporters must always hold themselves to a higher standard.

We have to expect better of our reporters. Mahlatse Mahlase, Editor-in-Chief - Eyewitness News

Barry Bateman is our senior reporter and one of the most known EWN reporters. People have not separated the person and the brand of EWN. Mahlatse Mahlase, Editor-in-Chief - Eyewitness News

