Nando’s is the boss of Pick n Pay ('iNkukhu'), says ad expert Andy Rice

Today at 14:07
Consumer Talk: Followups: Freedom Bakery, flight no-shows and unintentional shoplifting
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Martha Evans - Lecturer at UCT
Today at 15:10
Day two of Hlaudi at state capture commission of inquiry
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 15:20
Xenophobia: time for cool heads to prevail in Nigeria and South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gilbert M. Khadiagala - Jan Smuts Professor of International Relations and Director of the African Centre for the Study of t
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 15:50
Introducing the new Iphone
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brendyn Lotz - Journalist at HTXT Africa
Today at 16:10
New Naspers internet company starts in Amsterdam
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Shapiro - Veteran Stockbroker and Deputy Chairman at Sasfin
Today at 16:20
Request for the army to stay extra 6 months
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 16:55
Thrivors - Series seeks to uplift communities
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nicola Jackman - Actress and co-creator
Today at 17:20
High praise for UCT’s MOOCs
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sukaina Walji - , the Online Education Project Manager at the Centre for Innovation in Learning and Teaching (CILT
Today at 17:46
The earliest direct evidence of milk consumption
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sophy Charlton - co-author of the discovery from the department of archaeology at the University of York
Tomorrow at 06:25
FNB ART
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mandla Sibeko - Founder and Chairman at Seed Capital Ventures
Tomorrow at 06:41
Trendspotting Thursdays
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyan - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Tomorrow at 07:22
Crime Stats Preview
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Third book in the Tannie Maria mystery series: 'Death on the Limpopo'
World of Work: Mastering your mind – Making use of the super computer you were given at birth
#9/11: Reflecting on September 18 years later
Zimbabweans expect former President Mugabe's body from Singapore
Hlaudi Motsoeneng continues with State Capture Inquiry testimony
Scores of Nigerians leave South Africa after attacks
US man describes his near miss with 9/11 attacks
Stomp makes noisy return to Cape
Dros rape victim to testify in court
#AskTheClub: This is what Thembekile loves about his uber driver!
The 947 Breakfast Club had a lovely chat with Shannon Bennett from Master Chef Australia. Take a listen to this!
Buying gifts is a way of saying thank you but the problem is when you get invited to a party twice. Take a listen to this!
The 947 Breakfast Club shared stats of the loudest workplaces ever and the effects it has on your health. Take a listen to this!
#WhatsYourStatus: 11 September 2019!
DO YOU COOK WHEN YOU HOST OR SECRETLY OUTSOURCE CATERING?!
SEON - security at the push of a button
Retiring in the next decade or so? Tips and tricks to apply, right now
Science and Technology - how innovative tinted specs can help children get to sleep
How to tackle the existing laws around sexual assault  when the current justice system is failing survivors
Bonang Mohale on mentorship for future business leaders
Nando's is the boss of Pick n Pay ('iNkukhu'), says ad expert Andy Rice

“Pick n Pay dug themselves a hole, then jumped into it,” says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks branding and advertising expert Andy Rice to share with him the week’s advertising “heroes” or “zeroes”.

This week Rice critiqued Pick n Pay’s weak attempt at Nando’s-style humour.

Pick n Pay dug themselves a hole, then jumped into it… They went in rather bluntly… Social media lit up!

Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert

Nando’s was very restrained – it’s all the more powerful because of that… Nando’s is more in charge of cultural communication than Pick n Pay.

Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert

Watch the ad below:

Nando's response to Pick n Pay 'iNkukhu' advert had social media in stitches:

For more detail, listen to Rice’s analysis in the audio below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Nando's is the boss of Pick n Pay ('iNkukhu'), says ad expert Andy Rice


