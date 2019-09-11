Nando’s is the boss of Pick n Pay ('iNkukhu'), says ad expert Andy Rice
Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks branding and advertising expert Andy Rice to share with him the week’s advertising “heroes” or “zeroes”.
This week Rice critiqued Pick n Pay’s weak attempt at Nando’s-style humour.
Pick n Pay dug themselves a hole, then jumped into it… They went in rather bluntly… Social media lit up!Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert
Nando’s was very restrained – it’s all the more powerful because of that… Nando’s is more in charge of cultural communication than Pick n Pay.Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert
Watch the ad below:
It's not just Chicken, it's iNkukhu 🔥 Our all-new summer range is perfect for the braai. Get your summer sorted here > https://t.co/RmeRsY7eIF #PnpSummerSorted pic.twitter.com/uOR8Ndas2Y— Pick n Pay (@PicknPay) September 3, 2019
Nando's response to Pick n Pay 'iNkukhu' advert had social media in stitches:
Yuh, kwaze kwa'awks. https://t.co/Mw2HoHzKGr— NandosSA (@NandosSA) September 9, 2019
For more detail, listen to Rice’s analysis in the audio below.
Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning: