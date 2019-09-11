N2 closed between Strand and Somerset West as housing protest flares up

A section of the N2 highway between Strand and Somerset West has been closed to traffic in both directions due to housing protests in the area.

The City of Cape Town says all law enforcement officers are on the scene where protesters have blocked the road with burning tyres near Broadlands Road.

The City's Richard Bosman advised motorists to use alternative routes as there have been reports of stone-throwing.

We've got SAPS, public order police and metro police on the scene. We are diverting traffic because of reports of stone-throwing in the area. Richard Bosman, Executive director of safety and security - City Of Cape Town

The Ikhwezi Clinic in Nomzamo, Strand, has also been closed after protesters apparently threatened the lives of staff and patients.

Similar scenes broke out in April earlier this year when protesters attempted to occupy privately-owned land in the area.

It's relating to a parcel of land that belongs to a private developer. It's the same protest we saw before the elections in the same area which seem to have flared up again. Richard Bosman, Executive director of safety and security - City Of Cape Town

