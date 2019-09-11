N2 closed between Strand and Somerset West as housing protest flares up
A section of the N2 highway between Strand and Somerset West has been closed to traffic in both directions due to housing protests in the area.
The City of Cape Town says all law enforcement officers are on the scene where protesters have blocked the road with burning tyres near Broadlands Road.
The City's Richard Bosman advised motorists to use alternative routes as there have been reports of stone-throwing.
We've got SAPS, public order police and metro police on the scene. We are diverting traffic because of reports of stone-throwing in the area.Richard Bosman, Executive director of safety and security - City Of Cape Town
The Ikhwezi Clinic in Nomzamo, Strand, has also been closed after protesters apparently threatened the lives of staff and patients.
Similar scenes broke out in April earlier this year when protesters attempted to occupy privately-owned land in the area.
It's relating to a parcel of land that belongs to a private developer. It's the same protest we saw before the elections in the same area which seem to have flared up again.Richard Bosman, Executive director of safety and security - City Of Cape Town
Listen to the update on Today with Kieno Kammies:
More from Local
Busloads of Nigerians arrive at OR Tambo to go back to their country
Nigeria this week said it would repatriate 600 of its citizens. The first two busses arrived at OR Tambo on Wednesday morning.Read More
Dros rape victim testifies in camera against Ninow
Eyewitness News reporter Edwin Ntshidi gives an update from the North Gauteng High court in Pretoria.Read More
Grain SA: Winter crops aren't looking good in Overberg and Southern Cape
Winter grain crops have been damaged due to a dry spell coupled with unseasonably hot weather in the region.Read More
EWN editor explains steps to probe Barry Bateman's use of foul language
Editor-in-Chief Mahlatse Mahlase outlines the processes that will be followed and why it made a decision to take Bateman off air.Read More
'As part of YES programme, I do electrician maintenance for a big company '
Electrical artisan Freeman Maluleka says the initiative has helped him in finding employment.Read More
DA calls for party collaboration on xenophobia and GBV 'national crisis'
Members of Parliament debated the issue of criminality, xenophobia and gender-based violence on Tuesday.Read More
'SA has the harshest minimum sentences in the world'
Experts discuss the proposed plans to curb gender-based violence and the death penalty.Read More
Corruption Watch awaits SCA verdict regarding CPS's R317m repayment appeal
Corruption Watch executive director David Lewis says they are now awaiting judgment.Read More
Eastern Cape subject adviser accused of raping six-year-old girl suspended
Education department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima says they heard about the incident through social media.Read More
'You need to sit down boys and girls about positive consent from kindergarten'
Prof Kopano Ratele responds to a call from a boy who says he had to reprimand a peer who made a disturbing comment on rape.Read More