Brexit mess is only going to get worse - Lord Peter Hain

Former British Foreign Office Minister Lord Peter Hain foresees more trouble in store for the UK government over the Brexit saga.

Hain, a former anti-apartheid activist born in South Africa, says the Brexit debacle is the greatest governmental chaos that Britain has ever faced.

He has slammed British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for his terrible leadership as the country negotiates its split from the European Union (EU).

Hain is a former Labour Party MP and says Johnson has been ignoring all the rules in an effort to ensure a no-deal exit.

Hain has warned that a no-deal exit will have major economic implications.

Boris Johnson has never had a clear plan. Lord Peter Hain

There is terrible leadership at the top of the government. The country doesn't know where it's going. Lord Peter Hain

No-deal means we leave the EU without any connecting arrangements. Lord Peter Hain

