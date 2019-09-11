Streaming issues? Report here
Retiring in the next decade or so? Tips and tricks to apply, right now

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram discusses five things you should do right now if you're to retire in 10 years, or so.
pixabay.com, 2019

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) for tips on what to do if you’re aiming to retire in a decade, or so.

  • Check that you are saving enough – you need a minimum of 12 but preferably 20 times your annual salary to retire in comfort at 65.

  • Married couples should consider retiring at different times, if possible.

  • Ensure you’re not investing too conservatively, or inflation will eat you – you need to have most of your portfolio in shares.

  • Increase your home loan repayments.

  • Focus on your career – you have a decade to go. In that time, the world of work would’ve changed. Keep your skills honed.

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.

Enjoy The Money Show, but miss it sometimes?

Get the best bits emailed to you daily, right after it ends:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Retiring in the next decade or so? Tips and tricks to apply, right now


