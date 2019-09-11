'I probably wouldn't be here' - US man describes his near miss with 9/11 attacks

On 11 September 2001, Kevin had a job interview scheduled at one of the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York.

The US man says his appointment was on the 103rd floor of Tower 1.

But as fate would have it, his interview time was pushed from that morning to the afternoon.

He remembers how he heard the towers go down while having breakfast in his home, just 15 minutes away from the scene.

The man, who is currently in Bergvliet, Cape Town, says he would not be alive had his appointment not been rescheduled.

I was a 15-minute train ride away from the World Trade Center. Kevin

I was home. I was supposed to go in that morning for a job interview. I had been retrenched a month or two back. Kevin

I heard my house rattle. Kevin

Listen to the man share his story with Kieno Kammies: