Dros rape victim testifies in camera against Ninow

Rights group Not in My Name has expressed concerns over seven-year-old Dros rape victim being called to testify against Nicholas Ninow.

The girl has testified in camera at the North Gauteng High court in Pretoria.

Ninow has pleaded guilty to raping the minor in a bathroom at the Dros restaurant in Pretoria last year.

We spoke to Not in My Name and they told us they have criticised the National Prosecuting Authority for having to bring the child to come and relive the events of last year when the child was raped at the Dros restaurant. Edwin Ntshidi, Reporter - Eyewitness News

They are saying it is unfair for the child because the accused has admitted to raping the child. Edwin Ntshidi, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Ntshidi says the prosecutor says it is important to question the accused and the child about what happened that day.

The prosecutor says there are inconsistencies in the accused's affidavit where he was confessing to this crime. They are saying the versions of the accused and the child's do not match. Edwin Ntshidi, Reporter - Eyewitness News

The four witnesses from Dros are collaborating their evidence and saying this is the man they found in the toilet cubicle. Edwin Ntshidi, Reporter - Eyewitness News

The young girl's mother is also testifying in camera.

#NicholasNinow The young girl’s mother says as she was looking for her child she shouted her name in the toilet but could not locate the 7 year old. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 11, 2019

#NicholasNinow She says she later called the child’s name and the young girl shouted mama please help me then she heard a voice saying ‘you are disturbing me’. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 11, 2019

#NicholasNinow She says after forcing the toilet door open she pulled her daughter out and handed the child to a lady and a man (Ninow) came out naked and he ran to the male bathrooms. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 11, 2019

#NicholasNinow The mother says she went to the male toilets and found Ninow wiping his private parts with the victim’s underwear. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 11, 2019

