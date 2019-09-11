Former South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng is continuing his testimony at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Wednesday.

On Tuesday Motsoeneng told the commission that SABC officials who recruited him knew that he wasn't qualified and thus feels offended when it is claimed that he lied about his qualifications.

RELATED: Hlaudi Motsoeneng adamant SABC officials knew he did not have matric

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo asked the former chief operating officer about the statement he released in 2016 for the SABC not to broadcast protests. Motsoeneng had this to say:

People were marching to the SABC because when they see that the Free State is burning, then another protest starts in Gauteng. The statement was not made to be malicious, we did that in good faith to deal with such issues. Hlaudi Motsoeneng, Former COO - SABC

Motsoeneng says the decision not to broadcast violent protests was justified as showing them would lead to people marching to the SABC to demand that other protests be broadcasted.

Listen below to part of Motsoeneng's testimony:

This article first appeared on 702 : Hlaudi Motsoeneng explains his decision not to broadcast violent protests