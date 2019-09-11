[LISTEN] How to make your brain work better for you
We keep our bodies fit and healthy by eating well and taking regular exercise, but what about our brains?
How do we make sure that we're not only looking after our very own supercomputers, but ensuring they're working to the optimum capacity.
Executive coach Dawn Klatzo says there are practical things we can do to maximize the potential of our brains.
One of the popular things we talk about these days is neuroplasticity, that is the ability to teach the brain new tricks.Dawn Klatzo - Executive Coach and Professional Speaker
You can actually create new habits of behaviour and imbed that in your own brain thinking process.Dawn Klatzo - Executive Coach and Professional Speaker
Visit Dawn's website www.theartofthesuit.com and register for a spot in the FREE WEBINAR that she will be running on Monday 16 September from 6 pm.
Want to find out HOW to make your brain work better for you? Click below:
