'The war on terror has not ceased and it probably won't'
Americans are commemorating one of the deadliest terrorist attacks on the country's soil.
Nearly 3,000 people were killed when hijacked planes rammed into the trade centre, the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville on 11 September 2001.
Ray White speaks to US foreign policy expert Brooks Spector about the impact of 9/11.
Here we are two decades later, the possibilities of non-state terror remain with us.Brooks Spector, US Foreign Policy Expert
The situation in Iran remains unstable. The situation in Syria, it is a country that has taken a devastating body blow to its physical infrastructure and in the population. You have to say that the 'war on terror' has not ceased and it probably won't.Brooks Spector, US Foreign Policy Expert
We are at the point in the world where the knowledge about the creation of nuclear weapons and dirty bombs is so widely disrupted around the world.Brooks Spector, US Foreign Policy Expert
Listen to the full interview below...
This article first appeared on 702 : 'The war on terror has not ceased and it probably won't'
More from World
Scottish judges rule that Boris Johnson's Parliament suspension is unlawful
The judges said the prime minister was attempting to prevent Parliament holding the government to account ahead of Brexit.Read More
'I probably wouldn't be here' - US man describes his near miss with 9/11 attacks
An American caller named Kevin recounts how luck saved him from being another casualty of the September 11 attacks in 2001.Read More
Brexit mess is only going to get worse - Lord Peter Hain
Former Labour Party MP Lord Peter Hain says Prime Minister Boris Johnson has never had a clear plan about leaving the EU.Read More
[LISTEN] Can you help visiting historian with Irish missionary project?
Up to 50 years ago there were thought to be as many as 3,000 the missionaries posted to various appointments across the country.Read More
How secure is your password?
WhatsApp users are on high alert after experts uncovered a new security threat affecting the messaging app.Read More
'We have lost a giant' - remembering Springbok legend Chester Williams
The sporting icon had been UWC's head of rugby. Prof. Tyrone Pretorius adds the university's homage to a flood of tributes.Read More
Ramaphosa's use of a recorded message was not a good idea - Wits professor
Ivor Sarakinsky says the president could have handled an emotional issue such as the gender-based violence protest better.Read More
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 6 September 2019
Here are John's three picks for the week.Read More
[BREAKING NEWS] Robert Mugabe (95) has died in Singapore
Mugabe’s successor President Emmerson Mnangagwa confirmed the news on Twitter on Friday morning.Read More
[PHOTOS] Woman takes 97 dogs into home during Hurricane Dorian
Animal lover Chella Phillips of Nassau in the Bahamas rescued stray dogs on Sunday and kept them safe in her own home.Read More