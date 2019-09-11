Mugabe's family and Zim government at odds over burial place - reports
The body of former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe is expected to arrive in the country on Wednesday afternoon.
It's understood that there has been debate between his family and the government over his final resting place.
While a state memorial service is set to take place on Saturday, it remains unclear where and when Mugabe's body will be buried.
According to EWN's Clement Manyathela, the government wants the former statesman buried at Heroes Acre, in Harare, among other liberation heroes.
Meanwhile, his family apparently wants Mugabe laid to rest at his homestead, Manyathela reports.
Apparently, the family says that his wishes were to be buried in his home village.Clement Manyathela, EWN reporter
The government and the family of Robert Mugabe are still at odds as to where he will be buried.Clement Manyathela, EWN reporter
Members of the public are invited to pay their final respects on Thursday and Friday when the body will lie in state at Rufaro Stadium in Mbare township in Harare.
The body is expected to arrive from Singapore at 3pm. It's unclear where it will be taken to from there.
There's confusion as to where the body will be taken to when it lands in Harare.Clement Manyathela, EWN reporter
