Busloads of Nigerians arrive at OR Tambo to go back to their country
Why must I be embarrassed when a bunch of drug dealers go back to their country… Why do you pretend to love these foreigners?702 listener
I’m ashamed to be living in this country, because of the way we treat our fellow Africans… I’ve got a nursery school… I’ve got a lot of foreigners; they’re very, very good payers… I’ve had five children leave…Shelly (702 listener)
Scores of Nigerians are leaving South Africa.
On Wednesday morning a group departed from OR Tambo Airport after arriving on two buses.
Nigeria this week said it would repatriate 600 of its citizens.
Scores of Nigerians waited at the Nigerian consulate in Rivonia, hoping for a ride on an unconfirmed third bus to the airport.
They told heartbreaking tales of loss and resilience – and disillusionment with the country where they hoped to have a brighter future.
Ray White interviewed Dr SJ Uba of the Nigerian Citizen Association South Africa (Nicasa).
Listen to the interview in the audio below (apologies for the poor sound quality).
This article first appeared on 702 : Busloads of Nigerians arrive at OR Tambo to go back to their country
