What would it take to make the Sex Offenders Register public?
High praise for UCT’s MOOCs
Brexit - Scottish judges rule that the Parliament suspension is unlawful.
Thrivors - Series seeks to uplift communities
Thulani Mavuso
Popular culture music industry adversely impacting the way women are perceived
Request for the army to stay extra 6 months
Medical Research Council to start national femicide study next month
New Naspers internet company starts in Amsterdam
Introducing the new Iphone
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
#BigSeptember: Tune in to 947 and you could win big with Lotto Star. Take a listen to this!
Zimbabwe readies for Mugabe's funeral
#Kidvice: The kids will always tell it like it is!
Birthday rap by Nick Explicit!
World international suicide prevention day!
#CantBeat: Shannon is still the reigning champ in all things series and movies!
#ShannonOnTheStreets!
Nigerians leave SA after Xenophobic attacks
Child victim testifying to counter Ninow's version of events
[LISTEN] Tannie Maria has another mystery to solve in new Sally Andrew novel

11 September 2019 3:09 PM
by
Tags:
Author
books
literature
Novel
Tannie Maria
mystery series
Sally Andrew
The Karoo's favourite agony aunt and crime fighter makes her comeback in the third instalment of the Tannie Maria Mystery Series.

Ladismith’s favourite fictional crime fighter, Tannie Maria, is back to solve another case.

Author Sally Andrew has written another novel in her Tannie Maria Mystery Series titled Death on the Limpopo.

This follows on the huge success of her debut novel Recipes for Love and her second offering Murder and The Satanic Mechanic.

The series follows Tannie Maria, an agony aunt in the Karoo who solves crimes and comforts the heartbroken.

When she's not writing columns for the Klein Karoo gazette, she's baking sweet treats or hanging out with beau Detective Henk Kannemeyer.

Andrew explains that her latest novel is a slight departure from her previous two books.

She introduces a new character, an investigative journalist and activist Zabanguni Kani who is renowned for her corruption exposés.

In Death on the Limpopo,Tannie Maria's takes a dangerous trip to the country’s northern borders to solve another mystery.

Once the character is created, I don't really know what they're going to do next.

Sally Andrew, author

Zaba is strong, black,no-sugar, compared to Tannie Maria's white, sweet and milky.

Sally Andrew, author

Zaba is a challenge for Ladismith... She's on a path for justice.

Sally Andrew, author

Listen to the discussion on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:


