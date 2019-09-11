[LISTEN] Tannie Maria has another mystery to solve in new Sally Andrew novel
Ladismith’s favourite fictional crime fighter, Tannie Maria, is back to solve another case.
Author Sally Andrew has written another novel in her Tannie Maria Mystery Series titled Death on the Limpopo.
This follows on the huge success of her debut novel Recipes for Love and her second offering Murder and The Satanic Mechanic.
The series follows Tannie Maria, an agony aunt in the Karoo who solves crimes and comforts the heartbroken.
When she's not writing columns for the Klein Karoo gazette, she's baking sweet treats or hanging out with beau Detective Henk Kannemeyer.
Andrew explains that her latest novel is a slight departure from her previous two books.
She introduces a new character, an investigative journalist and activist Zabanguni Kani who is renowned for her corruption exposés.
In Death on the Limpopo,Tannie Maria's takes a dangerous trip to the country’s northern borders to solve another mystery.
Once the character is created, I don't really know what they're going to do next.Sally Andrew, author
Zaba is strong, black,no-sugar, compared to Tannie Maria's white, sweet and milky.Sally Andrew, author
Zaba is a challenge for Ladismith... She's on a path for justice.Sally Andrew, author
Listen to the discussion on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:
