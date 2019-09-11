A production by poet Lebo Mashile, _Venus vs Modernity, _debuts on Thursday and will run until 28 September at the Market Theatre in Johannesburg.

Looking into the life of Saartjie “Sara” Baartman, the piece fuses spoken word, poetry, dialogue, and music across genres to recreate her life through two characters, Saartjie and Venus.

Mashile says Saartjie Bartman is one of the ultimate references for the representation of black women across the world and describes her as an "archangel".

She spoke to Azania Mosaka to share more on the production and what inspired it.

It is a historical story but it is also a very modern story with contemporary references. I am really proud of it. Lebo Mashile, poet

We are exactly one week away from opening. I am scared out of my mind, but that is a good thing. The show opens on the 12th of September, and we have added an extra show, so the run will end on the 28th.



We present to you, Venus vs Modernity: The Story of Saartjie Baartman. pic.twitter.com/uZbu64Rm8w — Bessie’s Head (@lebomashile) September 5, 2019

I first encountered her story 20 years ago, as a young person, a student trying to make sense of my own experiences as a black woman... and it was around the time her remains were returned to South Africa. Since then she stayed with me but I think she became a more poignant reference. Lebo Mashile, poet

My weight, my body, my butt, my size, all of it has been subject to debate, ridicule and online conversations... Saartjie gave me a political framework for understanding why this is happening to me in this particular way. Lebo Mashile, poet

This article first appeared on 702 : Lebo Mashile's production inspired by Saartjie Bartman debuts on Thursday