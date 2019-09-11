Lebo Mashile's production inspired by Saartjie Bartman debuts on Thursday

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield 2019 1500 BW 2
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 20:20
SANJA BORNMAN- Sensitizing SAPS
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 20:36
BERNADINE BACHAR- National GBV and Femicide Plan
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:10
MARC GBAFFOU- Nigerians leaving SA voluntarily
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:35
ROBYN HILLS- Food and Trees for Africa
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Tomorrow at 06:25
FNB ART
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mandla Sibeko - Founder and Chairman at Seed Capital Ventures
Tomorrow at 06:41
Trendspotting Thursdays
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyan - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Tomorrow at 07:07
PRASA War Room-Update
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Khanyisile Kweyama - Chairperson of interim board at Prasa
Tomorrow at 07:22
Crime Stats Preview
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lizette Lancaster - Project Manager: Crime and Justice Information and Analysis Hub at Institute for Security Studies (ISS)
Tomorrow at 08:07
DA Job Cuts
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Paull Boughey - Democratic Alliance CEO
Tomorrow at 08:25
Second Staff Member makes Racist Comments at Malibu High Staff Blue Downs-Hair Policy
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
Tomorrow at 11:05
Clinical Psychologist Levandri Pillay chats to us about parenting
Today with Kieno Kammies
EXPLAINER: What happened with Naspers today as Prosus listed?
SA has concluded a new trade deal with the UK, which will kick in if Britain leaves the European Union without an trade
Market Commentary
Pace of SA economic reform is dangerously slow, but all is not lost for the SA investor - Old Mutual marco economic outlook
Business confidence plunges to a 20-year low, according to RMB/BER Business Confidence Index.
What would it take to make the Sex Offenders Register public?
High praise for UCT’s MOOCs
Brexit - Scottish judges rule that the Parliament suspension is unlawful.
Thrivors - Series seeks to uplift communities
Thulani Mavuso
Popular culture music industry adversely impacting the way women are perceived
Request for the army to stay extra 6 months
Medical Research Council to start national femicide study next month
New Naspers internet company starts in Amsterdam
Introducing the new Iphone
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
#BigSeptember: Tune in to 947 and you could win big with Lotto Star. Take a listen to this!
Zimbabwe readies for Mugabe's funeral
#Kidvice: The kids will always tell it like it is!
Birthday rap by Nick Explicit!
Up Next: Tonight with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
'The war on terror has not ceased and it probably won't' US foreign policy expert Brooks Spector reflects on 9/11, eighteen years later. 11 September 2019 2:00 PM
'I probably wouldn't be here' - US man describes his near miss with 9/11 attacks An American caller named Kevin recounts how luck saved him from being another casualty of the September 11 attacks in 2001. 11 September 2019 1:06 PM
Brexit mess is only going to get worse - Lord Peter Hain Former Labour Party MP Lord Peter Hain says Prime Minister Boris Johnson has never had a clear plan about leaving the EU. 11 September 2019 11:45 AM
View all World
'We have lost a giant' - remembering Springbok legend Chester Williams The sporting icon had been UWC's head of rugby. Prof. Tyrone Pretorius adds the university's homage to a flood of tributes. 7 September 2019 3:52 PM
Rugby legend Chester Williams has died It's been reported Williams died from a suspected heart attack. 6 September 2019 6:53 PM
Ocean View teen lands New York football scholarship Malvin Musanhi needs donations to help make his dream come true. 6 September 2019 12:23 PM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] What will it take to make the sex offenders register available? Joanne Joseph speaks to National Register for Sex Offenders registrar Ntombi Matjila. 11 September 2019 6:08 PM
Scottish judges rule that Boris Johnson's Parliament suspension is unlawful The judges said the prime minister was attempting to prevent Parliament holding the government to account ahead of Brexit. 11 September 2019 6:05 PM
'We need to support artists pushing against misogynist and racist norms' UCT associate professor Adam Haupt answers questions about the impact of popular culture on issues of social justice. 11 September 2019 5:27 PM
View all Politics
Nando’s is the boss of Pick n Pay ('iNkukhu'), says ad expert Andy Rice “Pick n Pay dug themselves a hole, then jumped into it,” says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 September 2019 10:32 AM
The stock market is not a casino. Investing in shares is nothing like gambling Too scared to “gamble” away your hard-earned cash? Kabous le Roux asks you to consider this simple argument with an open mind. 2 September 2019 6:31 PM
Tito Mboweni publishes evidence-based plan to fix structure of broken economy The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Peter Attard Montalto (Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex) for comment. 27 August 2019 8:50 PM
View all Opinion
Six months longer for the army on the Cape Flats? The official mandate of SANDF troops presence in troubled parts of the Cape Flats comes to an end on 16 October. 11 September 2019 4:58 PM
Here's what testifying 'in camera' actually means Many have referred to the Dros rape victim's testimony as being 'in camera', but here's why that's not the correct legal term. 11 September 2019 4:17 PM
CoCT confirms gluten WAS found in goods labelled gluten-free by local bakery Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler joins Lunch with Pippa Hudson to answer your consumer rights related questions. 11 September 2019 4:15 PM
View all Local
CoCT confirms gluten WAS found in goods labelled gluten-free by local bakery Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler joins Lunch with Pippa Hudson to answer your consumer rights related questions. 11 September 2019 4:15 PM
Lebo Mashile's production inspired by Saartjie Bartman debuts on Thursday The theatre production 'Venus vs Modernity' will run from 12 to 28 September. 11 September 2019 3:22 PM
[LISTEN] How to make your brain work better for you Executive coach Dawn Klatzo shares tips on how to train one of the most important parts of your body. 11 September 2019 2:28 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA's business confidence slumps with no hope for the future Economists share their view on the RMB/BER Business Confidence Index which indicates a drop to 21 in the third quarter. 11 September 2019 7:02 PM
Retiring in the next decade or so? Tips and tricks to apply, right now Personal finance expert Warren Ingram discusses five things you should do right now if you're to retire in 10 years, or so. 11 September 2019 11:41 AM
Nando’s is the boss of Pick n Pay ('iNkukhu'), says ad expert Andy Rice “Pick n Pay dug themselves a hole, then jumped into it,” says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 September 2019 10:32 AM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
Competitions
Copyright 2017 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Lebo Mashile's production inspired by Saartjie Bartman debuts on Thursday

11 September 2019 3:22 PM
by
Tags:
Saartjie Baartman
Lebo Mashile
Venus and Modernity
The theatre production 'Venus vs Modernity' will run from 12 to 28 September.

A production by poet Lebo Mashile, _Venus vs Modernity, _debuts on Thursday and will run until 28 September at the Market Theatre in Johannesburg.

Looking into the life of Saartjie “Sara” Baartman, the piece fuses spoken word, poetry, dialogue, and music across genres to recreate her life through two characters, Saartjie and Venus.

Mashile says Saartjie Bartman is one of the ultimate references for the representation of black women across the world and describes her as an "archangel".

She spoke to Azania Mosaka to share more on the production and what inspired it.

It is a historical story but it is also a very modern story with contemporary references. I am really proud of it.

Lebo Mashile, poet

I first encountered her story 20 years ago, as a young person, a student trying to make sense of my own experiences as a black woman... and it was around the time her remains were returned to South Africa. Since then she stayed with me but I think she became a more poignant reference.

Lebo Mashile, poet

My weight, my body, my butt, my size, all of it has been subject to debate, ridicule and online conversations... Saartjie gave me a political framework for understanding why this is happening to me in this particular way.

Lebo Mashile, poet

Click on the link below to hear more...


This article first appeared on 702 : Lebo Mashile's production inspired by Saartjie Bartman debuts on Thursday


11 September 2019 3:22 PM
by
Tags:
Saartjie Baartman
Lebo Mashile
Venus and Modernity

More from Lifestyle

CoCT confirms gluten WAS found in goods labelled gluten-free by local bakery

11 September 2019 4:15 PM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler joins Lunch with Pippa Hudson to answer your consumer rights related questions.

Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] How to make your brain work better for you

11 September 2019 2:28 PM

Executive coach Dawn Klatzo shares tips on how to train one of the most important parts of your body.

Read More arrow_forward

Retiring in the next decade or so? Tips and tricks to apply, right now

11 September 2019 11:41 AM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram discusses five things you should do right now if you're to retire in 10 years, or so.

Read More arrow_forward

Nando’s is the boss of Pick n Pay ('iNkukhu'), says ad expert Andy Rice

11 September 2019 10:32 AM

“Pick n Pay dug themselves a hole, then jumped into it,” says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.

Read More arrow_forward

George Calombaris: 'There's a warmth and generosity of spirit in South Africa'

11 September 2019 9:17 AM

Former Masterchef judge, George Calombaris and Chef Shannon Bennett are in South Africa for the second annual Appetite Fest

Read More arrow_forward

Nostalgic Ceres Rail Co. steam train transports you with old-world charm in Cape

11 September 2019 7:19 AM

The rail company offers day trips to Elgin Railway Market and weekends further afield.

Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] The pain of infertility - a man's perspective

10 September 2019 5:36 PM

Pastor Jerry Zwane joins Azania Mosaka to talk about his experience of infertility.

Read More arrow_forward

Don't hide the news from your kids, says trauma expert

10 September 2019 3:43 PM

Have you asked your child what's on their mind lately? Staff from the TraumaClinic Foundation offer tips to parents of young kids.

Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] Understanding food labelling

10 September 2019 3:40 PM

Dietitian Mpho Tshukudu sat down with Azania Mosaka to discuss this further and share her insights on how you should read labels.

Read More arrow_forward

'Ungratefulness... we’ve already made mistakes teaching our kids about money'

10 September 2019 2:59 PM

Heinz Winckler - the 1st winner of SA Idols - discusses his attitude toward money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WEATHER WARNING] Brace yourself for a 'very cold, wet and windy' Thursday

Local

[WATCH] EWN's Barry Bateman calling Julius Malema a P*** goes viral

Entertainment

Busloads of Nigerians arrive at OR Tambo to go back to their country

Local

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane
The Xolani Gwala Show
caller-Agnes
The Movies: IT Chapter 2
UK Report
Looting in Samora Michel and Bongani explains
Weekend Sports interview: Italian Grand Prix
#9/11: Reflecting on September 18 years later
Zimbabweans expect former President Mugabe's body from Singapore
Hlaudi Motsoeneng continues with State Capture Inquiry testimony
Scores of Nigerians leave South Africa after attacks
Dros rape victim to testify in court

EWN Highlights

Third accused in Meghan Cremer murder case abandons bail bid

11 September 2019 6:57 PM

Robert Mugabe’s body arrives in Harare

11 September 2019 4:26 PM

Motsoeneng: I wasn’t involved in all SABC suspensions

11 September 2019 4:16 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA