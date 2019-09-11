CoCT confirms gluten WAS found in goods labelled gluten-free by local bakery
Each week consumer journalist Wendy Knowler joins Lunch with Pippa Hudson to answer your consumer rights related questions.
Remember the case of Freedom Bakery in Cape Town?
The firm got into hot water over its claims that its products were gluten-free, when numerous tests had proved this not to be the case.
Over the years the owner of Freedom Bakery remained unrepentant, insisting she was not using any glutenous products in her baking, and suggesting there was a personal vendetta against her.
On Wednesday, after having battled for several years to get city health officials to follow up, Knowler provided an update for listeners.
The official statement from the city reads as follows:
“The results indicated that gluten WAS present in the products sent for sampling. The City’s Environmental Health Department is dealing with the labelling infringement, in that the source is not identified on the labels. In order to address this, a notice will be served on the owner of the establishment.”
Gluten is one of the allergens which must, by law, be declared on the label of all products containing it. Freedom Bakery no longer makes a “gluten-free” claim on its baked goods, but the ingredients listed on its products, such as coconut flour, are gluten-free.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
When asked if they contain gluten, bakery staff members say they do not, Carte Blanche producers caught this on camera, you may recallWendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Knowler says she is waiting for feedback from the city as to the steps it will take against the bakery.
Listen to the full Consumer Talk by clicking below:
More from Lifestyle
Lebo Mashile's production inspired by Saartjie Bartman debuts on Thursday
The theatre production 'Venus vs Modernity' will run from 12 to 28 September.Read More
[LISTEN] How to make your brain work better for you
Executive coach Dawn Klatzo shares tips on how to train one of the most important parts of your body.Read More
Retiring in the next decade or so? Tips and tricks to apply, right now
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram discusses five things you should do right now if you're to retire in 10 years, or so.Read More
Nando’s is the boss of Pick n Pay ('iNkukhu'), says ad expert Andy Rice
“Pick n Pay dug themselves a hole, then jumped into it,” says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.Read More
George Calombaris: 'There's a warmth and generosity of spirit in South Africa'
Former Masterchef judge, George Calombaris and Chef Shannon Bennett are in South Africa for the second annual Appetite FestRead More
Nostalgic Ceres Rail Co. steam train transports you with old-world charm in Cape
The rail company offers day trips to Elgin Railway Market and weekends further afield.Read More
[LISTEN] The pain of infertility - a man's perspective
Pastor Jerry Zwane joins Azania Mosaka to talk about his experience of infertility.Read More
Don't hide the news from your kids, says trauma expert
Have you asked your child what's on their mind lately? Staff from the TraumaClinic Foundation offer tips to parents of young kids.Read More
[LISTEN] Understanding food labelling
Dietitian Mpho Tshukudu sat down with Azania Mosaka to discuss this further and share her insights on how you should read labels.Read More
'Ungratefulness... we’ve already made mistakes teaching our kids about money'
Heinz Winckler - the 1st winner of SA Idols - discusses his attitude toward money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
More from Local
Six months longer for the army on the Cape Flats?
The official mandate of SANDF troops presence in troubled parts of the Cape Flats comes to an end on 16 October.Read More
Here's what testifying 'in camera' actually means
Many have referred to the Dros rape victim's testimony as being 'in camera', but here's why that's not the correct legal term.Read More
[WEATHER WARNING] Brace yourself for a 'very cold, wet and windy' Thursday
The SA Weather Service has warned the Cape Town Disaster Risk Management Centre to get itself ready.Read More
Hlaudi Motsoeneng explains his decision not to broadcast violent protests
Former SABC chief operating officer continues his testimony at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.Read More
Busloads of Nigerians arrive at OR Tambo to go back to their country
Nigeria this week said it would repatriate 600 of its citizens. The first two busses arrived at OR Tambo on Wednesday morning.Read More
Dros rape victim testifies in camera against Ninow
Eyewitness News reporter Edwin Ntshidi gives an update from the North Gauteng High court in Pretoria.Read More
Grain SA: Winter crops aren't looking good in Overberg and Southern Cape
Winter grain crops have been damaged due to a dry spell coupled with unseasonably hot weather in the region.Read More
N2 closed between Strand and Somerset West as housing protest flares up
The City of Cape Town's Richard Bosman says the protesters have barricaded the N2 with burning tyres, hurling stones at motorists.Read More
EWN editor explains steps to probe Barry Bateman's use of foul language
Editor-in-Chief Mahlatse Mahlase outlines the processes that will be followed and why it made a decision to take Bateman off air.Read More
'As part of YES programme, I do electrician maintenance for a big company '
Electrical artisan Freeman Maluleka says the initiative has helped him in finding employment.Read More