Robert Mugabe’s body arrives in Harare
HARARE - The body of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe arrived in the capital Harare, where it was received by a large government delegation on Wednesday afternoon.
Mugabe died at a Singapore hospital last week; he was 95. He led Zimbabwe for almost four decades until he was toppled in November 2017.
Dozens of state officials converged at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport to receive his body.
#RobertMugabe’s body is being taken to his “blue Roof” mansion. pic.twitter.com/K7gHKPAj5J— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 11, 2019
WATCH Zanu PF supporters singing at the Robert Mugabe International airport ahead of the arrival of the former president’s body. #RobertMugabe #RIPMugabe pic.twitter.com/z41hHHKaPf— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 11, 2019
The Zimbabwean military band did dry runs and government officials put final touches in place setting up a small tent and rolling the red carpet on the tarmac. This while members of ruling Zanu-PF sang songs in honour of the late statesman.
The government wanted Mugabe to be buried at the National Heroes Acre in Harare, while his family insisted that he wanted to be laid in his home village of Zvimba.
#RobertMugabe is home. The plane carrying his body has just touched down. pic.twitter.com/r1V0MhbsBY— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 11, 2019
ZIMBABWEANS COME OUT IN NUMBERS
Thousands of people have lined the streets of Harare where Mugabe's body arrived.
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa said while the country's former longtime leader was no more, his works and ideologies would continue to guide the nation.
He's called on Zimbabweans to celebrate Mugabe's life: “May I take this great opportunity to you great people of Zimbabwe, that on the day we shall lay him to rest, on Sunday, I appeal to you in your hundreds, in your thousands and millions, to show your love of our great leader.”
Mnangagwa has given the former stateman national hero status.
Mugabe's supporters have also hailed him as a freedom fighter, while his detractors said he clung onto power and oversaw years of economic decay in the once flourishing nation.
Zimbabweans gathered on the tarmac and bowed their heads while others sang in Mugabe’s honour as his remains were carried out of the plane.
Mnangagwa sat close to Mugabe’s wife Grace who was dressed in black and her face covered by a veil.
The president took to the podium and appealed to Zimbabweans to be peaceful, patient and show love to the former president.
But he didn’t announce Mugabe’s final resting place, except to say the government would make further announcements as time goes on.
This article first appeared on EWN : Robert Mugabe’s body arrives in Harare
More from Africa
Mugabe's family and Zim government at odds over burial place - reports
Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe is set to be buried this weekend, but EWN reports that the location remains unclear.Read More
Fake videos linked to xenophobic unrest add fuel to the fire, warns Africa Check
Social media users are encouraged to think before they share old and misleading videos that could fuel tensions even further.Read More
'Disappointing that Robert Mugabe remembered as revolutionary icon by leaders'
Analyst Tamuka Chirimambowa reflects on the mixed reaction to the former president's death in Singapore aged 95.Read More
Nigerians threaten to close South African companies in Abuja
EWN correspondent Samson Omale says Nigerian inspector-general is adamant the police will protect South African businesses.Read More
African countries issue travel warnings over xenophobic violence in SA
Widespread looting of foreign-owned businesses hit areas including Alexandra, the Johannesburg CBD and Kempton Park.Read More
[WATCH] CT demonstrators demand to see Ramaphosa outside WEF Africa gathering
Protestors are chanting outside the CTICC in Cape Town, calling for a state of emergency to be declared in South Africa.Read More
Meet Peter Tabichi, the inspiring Kenyan man dubbed the world's best teacher
Kenyan maths and physics teacher Peter Tabichi donates most of his pay to help poorer students. Here's why he does what he does.Read More
'An entire family and community are forever changed because of a single gunshot'
Adele Kirsten on GFSA's decision to personalise a campaign to ensure women killed by partners don't blur into impersonal numbers.Read More
UCT student wins African literature short story award
Lead SA: PhD candidate Resoketswe Manenzhe chats about her twin passions - writing and science.Read More
WC govt preparing to request SANDF deployment extension on Cape Flats
Premier Alan Winde says his team is busy with an assessment which will inform the decision.Read More