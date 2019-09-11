Streaming issues? Report here
SA concludes new deal with the UK ahead of Brexit

11 September 2019 7:30 PM
by
Tags:
Brexit
brexit and south africa
UK and South Africa deal
The plan will only kick in if Britain leaves the European Union (EU) without an agreement.

South Africa has concluded a new trade deal with the UK.

The plan will only kick in if Britain leaves the European Union without an agreement.

The UK is expected to leave the EU with or without an agreement in October.

North West University (NWU) Business School's economist Prof Raymond Parsons says the initiative should be welcomed.

There has been a lot of uncertainty around the whole Brexit process which has now culminated in the uncertainty about what will be the tariff regimes after the 31st...

Prof Raymond, Economist - NWU Business School
pixabay.com, 2019

Because of the important stake that they have in our economy and we have in their economy, it is important that we do conclude something along these lines because several sectors of our economy are indeed vulnerable.

Prof Raymond, Economist - NWU Business School

At the moment it is a piece of good news that we could do with.

Prof Raymond, Economist - NWU Business School

He has warned business that as welcome as the tariff certainty is, that is not the end of the hard Brexit story.

We will have to monitor other unintended consequences which might be important for our economic relations with an important market like the United Kingdom.

Prof Raymond, Economist - NWU Business School

