Responding to consumer complaints on social media, how companies get it wrong

Today at 06:25
FNB ART
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mandla Sibeko - Founder and Chairman at Seed Capital Ventures
Today at 06:41
Trendspotting Thursdays
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyan - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
PRASA War Room-Update
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Khanyisile Kweyama - Chairperson of interim board at Prasa
Today at 07:22
Crime Stats Preview
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lizette Lancaster - Project Manager: Crime and Justice Information and Analysis Hub at Institute for Security Studies (ISS)
Today at 08:07
DA Job Cuts
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Paull Boughey - Democratic Alliance CEO
Today at 08:25
Second Staff Member makes Racist Comments at Malibu High Staff Blue Downs-Hair Policy
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
Today at 11:05
Clinical Psychologist Levandri Pillay chats to us about parenting
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 14:07
Taking care of your pets in summer: Dr Roy Aronson
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Roy Aronson - Private Practice at Veterinary surgeon
The Law of Compensation and the Law of Gestation
#BeautifulNews
A Weird and Wonderful World: New evidence to prove 'alien abduction'
Food and Trees for Africa
Nigerians leaving SA voluntarily
National GBV and Femicide Plan
Market Crash Psychology
Sensitizing SAPS
Open Line : The "P" Word
11 September 2019.
Shapeshifter
The challenge for companies when it comes to responding to consumer gripes or queries on Twitter
Business Unusual: modern business workplaces
EXPLAINER: What happened with Naspers today as Prosus listed?
SA has concluded a new trade deal with the UK, which will kick in if Britain leaves the European Union without an trade
Market Commentary
Pace of SA economic reform is dangerously slow, but all is not lost for the SA investor - Old Mutual marco economic outlook
Business confidence plunges to a 20-year low, according to RMB/BER Business Confidence Index.
What would it take to make the Sex Offenders Register public?
High praise for UCT’s MOOCs
Up Next: Best of Talk
See full line-up
Responding to consumer complaints on social media, how companies get it wrong

11 September 2019 8:40 PM
by
Tags:
Consumer
social media consumer complaints
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares her insights and uses a few examples.

Companies no longer have the luxury of time to respond to a consumer complaint and with the advent of social media - businesses may want to respond with speed and efficiency.

Are they doing it right?

Wendy Knowler shares examples where she believes companies get it horribly wrong.

You have somebody like Rocco Mamas who instead of saying 'we apologise for the inconvenience, please DM us'.. occasionally they get it wrong - someone said please do something about your menus that are complicated and the answer was 'ask nicely'. Sometimes they get a little too clever.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

But most of the time I think Rocco Mamas has embraced the way that social media responses should work but sometimes the company gets it horribly wrong.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Recounting an issue with Vodacom, Knowler shares how several social media users who had upgraded their contracts and were due to have them kick in on the Sunday woke up to no data and airtime on the Saturday.

Knowler says Vodacom Support tweeted a generic response: "As we prepare for your new deal kicking in tomorrow, we need to start clearing out the old one today."

Where is the sorry? and actually that doesn't make sense.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Finally I got [a response from Vodacom] that 'this tweet is factually incorrect and that the customer should have been asked to DM their mobile number for the complaint to be investigated properly...we have taken appropriate measures to ensure due process is followed in future.'

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Giving advice on what should be done, Knowler says it is best for businesses to have a separate account for complaints.

I do think it is a good idea to keep your marketing separate from your complaints handling.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Click on the link below to hear more...

Enjoy The Money Show, but miss it sometimes?

Get the best bits emailed to you daily, right after it ends:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Responding to consumer complaints on social media, how companies get it wrong


11 September 2019 8:40 PM
by
Tags:
Consumer
social media consumer complaints

