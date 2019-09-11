Here's what testifying 'in camera' actually means
The Women's Legal Centre (WLC) has clarified what it means to testify in camera, in light of the Dros rape trial.
The seven-year-old Dros rape victim was called to testify against Nicholas Ninow on Wednesday.
However, WLC attorney Bronwyn Pithey says 'in camera' is not the correct term to describe how the minor testified.
Pithey explains that 'in camera' is a legal term that means in private, without media or public presence.
In such cases, complainant appears in court before the magistrate, prosecutor, the defence counsel and the accused.
When we talk about a testimony being 'in camera', it doesn't actually mean in front of camera. It's a Latin term that means in secret.Bronwyn Pithey - WLC attorney
She will give evidence, but anyone who is not necessary to the proceedings will be told to leave the courtroom.Bronwyn Pithey - WLC attorney
In the case of the seven-year-old Dros rape victim, the child testified via CCTV with the support of an intermediary.
Pithey explains that complainants, often minors, give evidence through an intermediary and through CCTV systems in a separate room from the courtroom.
The witness is put in a totally separate room to the courtroom. The court and the external room are connected via a CCTV system.Bronwyn Pithey - WLC attorney
Listen to the legal explanation on Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph:
This article first appeared on 702 : Here's what testifying 'in camera' actually means
More from Local
Six months longer for the army on the Cape Flats?
The official mandate of SANDF troops presence in troubled parts of the Cape Flats comes to an end on 16 October.Read More
CoCT confirms gluten WAS found in goods labelled gluten-free by local bakery
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler joins Lunch with Pippa Hudson to answer your consumer rights related questions.Read More
[WEATHER WARNING] Brace yourself for a 'very cold, wet and windy' Thursday
The SA Weather Service has warned the Cape Town Disaster Risk Management Centre to get itself ready.Read More
Hlaudi Motsoeneng explains his decision not to broadcast violent protests
Former SABC chief operating officer continues his testimony at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.Read More
Busloads of Nigerians arrive at OR Tambo to go back to their country
Nigeria this week said it would repatriate 600 of its citizens. The first two busses arrived at OR Tambo on Wednesday morning.Read More
Dros rape victim testifies in camera against Ninow
Eyewitness News reporter Edwin Ntshidi gives an update from the North Gauteng High court in Pretoria.Read More
Grain SA: Winter crops aren't looking good in Overberg and Southern Cape
Winter grain crops have been damaged due to a dry spell coupled with unseasonably hot weather in the region.Read More
N2 closed between Strand and Somerset West as housing protest flares up
The City of Cape Town's Richard Bosman says the protesters have barricaded the N2 with burning tyres, hurling stones at motorists.Read More
EWN editor explains steps to probe Barry Bateman's use of foul language
Editor-in-Chief Mahlatse Mahlase outlines the processes that will be followed and why it made a decision to take Bateman off air.Read More
'As part of YES programme, I do electrician maintenance for a big company '
Electrical artisan Freeman Maluleka says the initiative has helped him in finding employment.Read More