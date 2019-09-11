[WEATHER WARNING] Brace yourself for a 'very cold, wet and windy' Thursday
Cape Town should expect “very cold, wet and windy” conditions on Thursday.
The South African Weather Service informed the city’s Disaster Risk Management Centre of the cut-off low-pressure system that is nearing landfall.
The area from Cape Point to Cape Agulhas can expect gale-force westerly to north-westerly winds.
The weather service predicts heavy rains for the Cape metro and Winelands.
City services are on standby in the event of any weather-related emergencies – call 021 480 7700 from a cellphone or 107 from a landline.
