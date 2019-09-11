Six months longer for the army on the Cape Flats?
There are just five days remaining of the official deployment of the SANDF troops to the most troubled parts of Cape Town, but it looks like an extension could be on the cards.
Troops originally entered certain areas of the Cape Flats under an eight-week mandate, but Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has asked President Cyril Ramaphosa and Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula for soliders to remain for another six months.
Two months is really quick, it's too short to really have a view on what's happening.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government
However, Winde's request is not without certain conditions.
We need to have more of a coordinated approach...Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government
I want to see clear safety with measurable outcomes, I'm not seeing that at the moment.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government
He also wants to see the mandate extended to other parts of the city.
I want to see blitzes that move out of the 15 designated areas.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government
Listen to the full interview below:
