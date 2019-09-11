University of Cape Town (UCT) associate professor Adam Haupt says South Africa needs to think seriously about media that actually promotes democratic value.

Haupt spoke to Joanne Joseph about the impact of popular culture and how it shapes perceptions on issues of social justice.

Haupt says as an example - music as a media form can reflect prevailing ideologies in a negative way, reinforcing dominant ideas about race, gender and class in mainstream media, but at the same time there are artists using the same space to challenge these.

We have a range of anti-apartheid, queer, feminist artists pushing boundaries, pushing against the prevailing misogynist and racist norms and I don't think we do enough to support those artists. Adam Haupt, Associate Professor - UCT

I think government can do more to reinforce the work of artists who are looking to change and transform society for the better. Adam Haupt, Associate Professor - UCT

I am wary of any claim that demonises young people and undermines their ability to filter, to process critically, to challenge. I think we need to ask hard questions about mainstream media entities that tend to playlist work that is misogynist, racist etc. Why do we not see more black queer artists on TV? Why do we not hear more of our local artists who are pushing the boundaries? Adam Haupt, Associate Professor - UCT

This article first appeared on 702 : 'We need to support artists pushing against misogynist and racist norms'