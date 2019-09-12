Naspers spin-off comes in at R1,200 a share
Naspers spin-off Prosus made a good start to its first day of trading on Wednesday opening at just over R1,200 a share in Amsterdam and on the JSE.
The company, valued at $100bn (R1.5-trillion), is a portfolio manager for international internet companies and currently holds a 31% stake in Chinese tech giant Tencent.
Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro says the early signs look positive.
I think it's going to be a winner, I think it's' going to attract a lot of foreign shareholders.David Shapiro, Stockbroker and Deputy Chairman at Sasfin
And what of the fortunes of parent company Naspers which retains a 73% stake in Prosus, but whose shares dipped 31.40% lower than Tuesday’s close on Wednesday morning.
It's worth nothing, but the market tends to just discount it as being worthless.David Shapiro, Stockbroker and Deputy Chairman at Sasfin
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Business
'We had a disdain for money. Material possessions counted for so little'
Justice Albie Sachs talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
What is better - money in the bank or investing in shares?
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram offers a definitive answer with an explanation ordinary people can understand.Read More
Spock is not greedy – or fearful – when investing. Be like Spock. Here’s how…
Live long and prosper! Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares four tips on successful investing.Read More
Naspers fell 30% after listing its spin-off Prosus. Here’s what happened…
Prosus is now the holder of a 31% stake in Chinese tech giant Tencent. Financial educator Simon Brown explains.Read More
SA business confidence hits lowest ebb in over 20 years
Centre of Economic Development & Transformation founding director Duma Gqubule says the economy is in a desperate situation.Read More
Responding to consumer complaints on social media, how companies get it wrong
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares her insights and uses a few examples.Read More
SA concludes new deal with the UK ahead of Brexit
The plan will only kick in if Britain leaves the European Union (EU) without an agreement.Read More
WeWork hopes to fix old office problems with big data, disruption and community
The We Company is due to list later this year but there are big problems with its valuation and business model.Read More
SA's business confidence slumps with no hope for the future
Economists share their view on the RMB/BER Business Confidence Index which indicates a drop to 21 in the third quarter.Read More
Retiring in the next decade or so? Tips and tricks to apply, right now
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram discusses five things you should do right now if you're to retire in 10 years, or so.Read More
More from Local
[LISTEN] What actually works in reducing cases of GBV?
CapeTalk's John Maytham asks which interventions are proven to work in reducing GBV.Read More
Mabuza 'unhappy' about slow progress in Sebokeng wastewater treatment clean-up
The Deputy President visited the area on Thursday and says the facility is very strategic for the Gauteng economy.Read More
Meet UWC's Fairy Godmother, the lecturer who raises funds to help needy students
Since 2017, the UWC Fairy Godmother has helped answer the prayers of more than 2,000 students facing hardship on campus.Read More
Local pressure group to sue City of Cape Town over electricity tariffs
Founder of Stop CoCT organisation Sandra Dickson explains their grievances and the explanation given by the City of Cape Town.Read More
SABC news chief must take fall for Ramaphosa clip sabotage, says CWU
The public broadcaster says it has evidence that the airing of the unedited clip had been an act of sabotage.Read More
Ninow looked for someone to attack - state argues intention of Dros rape accused
Earlier this week Ninow pleaded guilty to two counts of rape, possession of drugs and defeating the ends of justice.Read More
Police commissioner outlines action plan to fight grim crime stats
The latest crime stats show an increase in the rates of murder, sexual offences and robbery with aggravating circumstance.Read More
New reality TV show Thrivors looks to 'uplift' communities
'Thrivors' is described as a show that 'fuels you with hope' - helping local good-doers achieve their dreams.Read More
YES inspires beneficiaries to mentor others
Youth Employment Service beneficiary Dakalo Manenzhe shares how the programme and how it has benefited her.Read More
Second staffer at Blue Downs school faces disciplinary action over hair comments
The hair policy at Malibu High School is being reviewed after pupils protested against discrimination and derogatory afro remarks.Read More
More from World
Scottish judges rule that Boris Johnson's Parliament suspension is unlawful
The judges said the prime minister was attempting to prevent Parliament holding the government to account ahead of Brexit.Read More
'The war on terror has not ceased and it probably won't'
US foreign policy expert Brooks Spector reflects on 9/11, eighteen years later.Read More
'I probably wouldn't be here' - US man describes his near miss with 9/11 attacks
An American caller named Kevin recounts how luck saved him from being another casualty of the September 11 attacks in 2001.Read More
Brexit mess is only going to get worse - Lord Peter Hain
Former Labour Party MP Lord Peter Hain says Prime Minister Boris Johnson has never had a clear plan about leaving the EU.Read More
[LISTEN] Can you help visiting historian with Irish missionary project?
Up to 50 years ago there were thought to be as many as 3,000 the missionaries posted to various appointments across the country.Read More
How secure is your password?
WhatsApp users are on high alert after experts uncovered a new security threat affecting the messaging app.Read More
'We have lost a giant' - remembering Springbok legend Chester Williams
The sporting icon had been UWC's head of rugby. Prof. Tyrone Pretorius adds the university's homage to a flood of tributes.Read More
Ramaphosa's use of a recorded message was not a good idea - Wits professor
Ivor Sarakinsky says the president could have handled an emotional issue such as the gender-based violence protest better.Read More
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 6 September 2019
Here are John's three picks for the week.Read More
[BREAKING NEWS] Robert Mugabe (95) has died in Singapore
Mugabe’s successor President Emmerson Mnangagwa confirmed the news on Twitter on Friday morning.Read More