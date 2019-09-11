Scottish judges rule that Boris Johnson's Parliament suspension is unlawful
A panel of three judges at the Court of Session has found that Boris Johnson’s suspension of the UK Parliament is unlawful.
The judges said the prime minister was attempting to prevent Parliament holding the government to account ahead of Brexit.
There will be an appeal against the ruling in the Supreme Court in London next week.
UK Correspondent Peter Anderson is in London and tells more on the story.
I think, really, added to the parliamentary losses that Boris Johnson has suffered over recent days, this is a headache on top of many other headaches.Peter Anderson, UK correspondent
This is significant. It's not the end of the game by means, but it is significant because this is Scotland's highest civil court and it has said that effectively the prorogation, the suspension but also the advice that the government gave to the queen, was unlawful and therefore the prorogation is null and of no effect.Peter Anderson, UK correspondent
It is said that Boris Johnson was motivated by the improper purpose of stymying or hindering and preventing Parliament, showing a clear failure to comply with generally accepted standards of behaviour of public authorities.Peter Anderson, UK correspondent
This is hugely embarrassing for him. It does set up a further challenge next week. We have, coincidentally, another legal challenge currently being heard in the Northern Irish courts.Peter Anderson, UK correspondent
What we are looking at potentially next Tuesday is that the UK's highest court, the supreme court, may come up with a categorical decision.Peter Anderson, UK correspondent
Listen below for more...
