Last week President Cyril Ramaphosa announced plans to make an amendment to the registry of Sexual Offences Act, saying he will ask Parliament to make public the national register of offenders.

The address comes as the country reels from increasing levels of violence against women and children.

Joanne Joseph spoke to National Register for Sex Offenders registrar Ntombi Matjila to find out what it will take to make the list available.

With regard to that particular announcement, in actual fact the register is held in a confidential manner, it is not a public document - the reason being it is meant to protect children and people who are mentally disabled against sexual offenders... Ntombi Matjila, Registrar - National Register for Sex Offenders

To make it public is not easy. You have to consider quite a number of pieces of legislation that are in place, one would be the Constitution - the Bill of Rights where you have the right to privacy... Ntombi Matjila, Registrar - National Register for Sex Offenders

This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] What will it take to make the sex offenders register available?