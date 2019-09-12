'Still no clarity on where Robert Mugabe will be buried'
Former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe is lying in state at his Blue Roof mansion in Harare, Zimbabwe.
Mugabe’s remains were returned on Wednesday from Singapore where he died almost a week ago.
His body was taken to the Zimbabwean army barracks for a brief period before being transported to his home.
Eyewitness News reporter Clement Manyathela says upon arriving in Harare on Tuesday, it was business as usual for many citizens.
The only sign that this country was in mourning was the flags that were flying at half-mast. When you speak to the citizens they say look at our conditions, how do we celebrate the legacy of Mugabe?Clement Manyathela, Reporter - EWN
RELATED: Robert Mugabe’s body arrives in Harare
The government says it will make the announcement about Mugabe's final resting place.
We still don't know where Robert Mugabe is going to be buried. The Mugabe family insist that his wishes were that he has to buried in his village in Zvimba.Clement Manyathela, Reporter - EWN
They say he died as a bitter man, he was still angry at how he was removed from power.Clement Manyathela, Reporter - EWN
Listen to the full interview below...
This article first appeared on 702 : 'Still no clarity on where Robert Mugabe will be buried'
More from Africa
Robert Mugabe’s body arrives in Harare
Robert Mugabe died at a Singapore hospital last week. He led Zimbabwe for almost four decades until he was toppled in November 2017.Read More
Mugabe's family and Zim government at odds over burial place - reports
Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe is set to be buried this weekend, but EWN reports that the location remains unclear.Read More
Fake videos linked to xenophobic unrest add fuel to the fire, warns Africa Check
Social media users are encouraged to think before they share old and misleading videos that could fuel tensions even further.Read More
'Disappointing that Robert Mugabe remembered as revolutionary icon by leaders'
Analyst Tamuka Chirimambowa reflects on the mixed reaction to the former president's death in Singapore aged 95.Read More
Nigerians threaten to close South African companies in Abuja
EWN correspondent Samson Omale says Nigerian inspector-general is adamant the police will protect South African businesses.Read More
African countries issue travel warnings over xenophobic violence in SA
Widespread looting of foreign-owned businesses hit areas including Alexandra, the Johannesburg CBD and Kempton Park.Read More
[WATCH] CT demonstrators demand to see Ramaphosa outside WEF Africa gathering
Protestors are chanting outside the CTICC in Cape Town, calling for a state of emergency to be declared in South Africa.Read More
Meet Peter Tabichi, the inspiring Kenyan man dubbed the world's best teacher
Kenyan maths and physics teacher Peter Tabichi donates most of his pay to help poorer students. Here's why he does what he does.Read More
'An entire family and community are forever changed because of a single gunshot'
Adele Kirsten on GFSA's decision to personalise a campaign to ensure women killed by partners don't blur into impersonal numbers.Read More
UCT student wins African literature short story award
Lead SA: PhD candidate Resoketswe Manenzhe chats about her twin passions - writing and science.Read More