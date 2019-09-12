Former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe is lying in state at his Blue Roof mansion in Harare, Zimbabwe.

Mugabe’s remains were returned on Wednesday from Singapore where he died almost a week ago.

His body was taken to the Zimbabwean army barracks for a brief period before being transported to his home.

Eyewitness News reporter Clement Manyathela says upon arriving in Harare on Tuesday, it was business as usual for many citizens.

The only sign that this country was in mourning was the flags that were flying at half-mast. When you speak to the citizens they say look at our conditions, how do we celebrate the legacy of Mugabe? Clement Manyathela, Reporter - EWN

The government says it will make the announcement about Mugabe's final resting place.

We still don't know where Robert Mugabe is going to be buried. The Mugabe family insist that his wishes were that he has to buried in his village in Zvimba. Clement Manyathela, Reporter - EWN

They say he died as a bitter man, he was still angry at how he was removed from power. Clement Manyathela, Reporter - EWN

This article first appeared on 702 : 'Still no clarity on where Robert Mugabe will be buried'