The rules of the game are changing - Prasa chair

The new War Room is tackling the serious train problems frustrating commuters, says Prasa chair Khanyisile Kweyama.

Kwryema talks to Refilwe Moloto about the progress made and what quick fixes are in place.

She says the War Room is collating data from all regions across the country.

There are 3 key focuses. The first is the improvement of security management, the second is serice recovery, and the third is a capital rollout to improve infrastructure.

She acknowledges the years of mismanagement and says service providers not fulfilling their obligations has been nipped in the bad.

But the problems have been going on for many years and it will not be fixed overnight. Khanyisile Kweyama, Chair - Prasa Interim Board

However, she says the War Room meets daily and she herself chairs the weekly Friday meetings.

The rules of the game have changed. Khanyisile Kweyama, Chair - Prasa Interim Board

A new procurement officer has been appointed which will help improve the procurement processes.

A Prasa executive should have ensured that service providers were performing. We can't just keep throwing problems at commuters. Khanyisile Kweyama, Chair - Prasa Interim Board

She admits commuter unhappiness is a worry and train commuting needs to be sorted out as quickly as possible.

Take a listen to Kweyama's report back below: