'It was imperative that we call the child to come and testify against Ninow'

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has received criticism from the public for calling the seven-year-old Dros rape victim to testify against Nicholas Ninow.

Both the girl and her mother gave testimony in a closed session at the North Gauteng High court in Pretoria.

Ninow has pleaded guilty to raping the minor in a bathroom at the Dros restaurant in Pretoria last year.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Gauteng spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane tells Bongani Bingwa they had to provide the court with the facts in order to ensure a life sentence be given to Ninow.

It was imperative that we call the child to come and testify and it was the only reasonable thing to do. Phindi Mjonondwane, Gauteng spokesperson - National Prosecuting Authority

In this case, we have Ninow who has pleaded guilty but in his version, he downplayed how events unfolded, therefore, it was important for us to call the minor to come and give the true reflection of the sequence of events. Phindi Mjonondwane, Gauteng spokesperson - National Prosecuting Authority

The NPA's deputy director of court preparation Karen Tewson says they help children to cope with their fears while on the stand.

Court preparation is very important before the trial commences. Karen Tewson, Deputy director of Court Preparation - National Prosecuting Authority

We have protective measures in place and we try and protect them as much as possible. Karen Tewson, Deputy director of Court Preparation - National Prosecuting Authority

