Second staffer at Blue Downs school faces disciplinary action over hair comments
A second staff member at Malibu High School in Blue Downs faces disciplinary action for derogatory comments she's alleged to have made to pupils about their natural hair.
The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) says the teacher is being investigated by the its labour relation unit.
She is a WCED employee and disciplinary action will follow if charged.Bronagh Hammond, Director of Communications - Western Cape Education Department
WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond says the teacher could be subject to a final written warning, a fine and prescribed remedial action if she is charged.
Malibu High School came under the spotlight last month when the school attempted to institute disciplinary action against pupils with natural afros and braids.
The learners were told to plait their "untidy" hair or face suspension for violating the school's hair policy.
The pupils protested against the controversial hair policy which is now being reviewed.
Another staff member, a caretaker employed by the school governing body, has been suspended by the school and also faces investigation. His derogatory comments to the learners were recorded.
We are busy investigating, we have two staff members that are under investigation.Bronagh Hammond, Director of Communications - Western Cape Education Department
Listen to the discussion on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto:
