Naspers fell 30% after listing its spin-off Prosus. Here’s what happened…

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 11:31
INTERVIEW
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr.Gerard Labuschagne - Clinical psychologist
Today at 13:07
On the Yellow Couch: UWC Fairy Godmother
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:07
Managing your pets and special summer care
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Roy Aronson - Private Practice at Veterinary surgeon
Tomorrow at 06:55
Spier : Growing for Good
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Heidi Newton-King - Sustainability and Human Resources Director at Spier
Tomorrow at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Adderley
Tomorrow at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Tomorrow at 08:25
The Breakfast Binge (Club)
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Annzra Naidoo - Digital Editor at Good Housekeeping
#LottoStar: Tune into 947 and you could win with Lotto Star!
If you got married on the 4th October 2018, you need to hear this!
#AskTheClub: Thembekile was not missed!
Will the NHI provide universal access to healthcare?
How the City of Cape Town is boosting SMMEs
Helen Zille reflects on breaking Steve Biko story
Spock is not greedy – or fearful – when investing. Be like Spock. Here’s how…
Pastor who prayed for Zuma makes anti-foreigner posts
Open Line: SA Rugby Legends bid farewell to Chester Williams
Barb's Wire - #SteveBiko
#702Openline
The 702 YES initiative beneficiary
The World View
The Africa Report
"We don't age in my family, we just drop dead", Nataniël le Roux
Second staff member makes racist comments at Malibu high in Blue Downs
DA Job Cuts
What's happening at the courthouse? Burglary and a Maintenance Charge
This kid deserves a license
The World View
Up Next: The Xolani Gwala Show
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Scottish judges rule that Boris Johnson's Parliament suspension is unlawful The judges said the prime minister was attempting to prevent Parliament holding the government to account ahead of Brexit. 11 September 2019 6:05 PM
'The war on terror has not ceased and it probably won't' US foreign policy expert Brooks Spector reflects on 9/11, eighteen years later. 11 September 2019 2:00 PM
'I probably wouldn't be here' - US man describes his near miss with 9/11 attacks An American caller named Kevin recounts how luck saved him from being another casualty of the September 11 attacks in 2001. 11 September 2019 1:06 PM
View all World
'We have lost a giant' - remembering Springbok legend Chester Williams The sporting icon had been UWC's head of rugby. Prof. Tyrone Pretorius adds the university's homage to a flood of tributes. 7 September 2019 3:52 PM
Rugby legend Chester Williams has died It's been reported Williams died from a suspected heart attack. 6 September 2019 6:53 PM
Ocean View teen lands New York football scholarship Malvin Musanhi needs donations to help make his dream come true. 6 September 2019 12:23 PM
View all Sport
The rules of the game are changing - Prasa chair Prasa chair Khanyisile Kweyama outlines how the new War Room is tackling the serious train problems frustrating commuters. 12 September 2019 7:51 AM
[LISTEN] What will it take to make the sex offenders register available? Joanne Joseph speaks to National Register for Sex Offenders registrar Ntombi Matjila. 11 September 2019 6:08 PM
Scottish judges rule that Boris Johnson's Parliament suspension is unlawful The judges said the prime minister was attempting to prevent Parliament holding the government to account ahead of Brexit. 11 September 2019 6:05 PM
View all Politics
Nando’s is the boss of Pick n Pay ('iNkukhu'), says ad expert Andy Rice “Pick n Pay dug themselves a hole, then jumped into it,” says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 September 2019 10:32 AM
The stock market is not a casino. Investing in shares is nothing like gambling Too scared to “gamble” away your hard-earned cash? Kabous le Roux asks you to consider this simple argument with an open mind. 2 September 2019 6:31 PM
Tito Mboweni publishes evidence-based plan to fix structure of broken economy The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Peter Attard Montalto (Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex) for comment. 27 August 2019 8:50 PM
View all Opinion
YES inspires beneficiaries to mentor others Youth Employment Service beneficiary Dakalo Manenzhe shares how the programme and how it has benefited her. 12 September 2019 11:00 AM
Second staffer at Blue Downs school faces disciplinary action over hair comments The hair policy at Malibu High School is being reviewed after pupils protested against discrimination and derogatory afro remarks. 12 September 2019 9:49 AM
'It was imperative that we call the child to come and testify against Ninow' NPA Gauteng spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane explains why they called the seven-year-old Dros rape victim to testify. 12 September 2019 8:58 AM
View all Local
What is better - money in the bank or investing in shares? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram offers a definitive answer with an explanation ordinary people can understand. 12 September 2019 11:17 AM
Spock is not greedy – or fearful – when investing. Be like Spock. Here’s how… Live long and prosper! Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares four tips on successful investing. 12 September 2019 10:46 AM
Couple slays in jeans and t-shirt wedding attire and saves over R250,000 Khabazela shares tweets and Facebook posts that have gone viral. 12 September 2019 10:03 AM
View all Lifestyle
What is better - money in the bank or investing in shares? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram offers a definitive answer with an explanation ordinary people can understand. 12 September 2019 11:17 AM
Spock is not greedy – or fearful – when investing. Be like Spock. Here’s how… Live long and prosper! Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares four tips on successful investing. 12 September 2019 10:46 AM
Naspers fell 30% after listing its spin-off Prosus. Here’s what happened… Prosus is now the holder of a 31% stake in Chinese tech giant Tencent. Financial educator Simon Brown explains. 12 September 2019 9:42 AM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
Competitions
Copyright 2017 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Naspers fell 30% after listing its spin-off Prosus. Here’s what happened…

12 September 2019 9:42 AM
by
Tags:
The Money Show
Simon Brown
Bruce Whitfield
Naspers
Personal finance
Tencent
Just One Lap
Prosus
Prosus is now the holder of a 31% stake in Chinese tech giant Tencent. Financial educator Simon Brown explains.

Naspers dropped 30% (to R2465) after listing its offshore internet assets in Amsterdam as a separate company called Prosus.

The steep fall in the share price is due to Naspers now owning only 75% of Prosus (instead of 100% of it on Tuesday).

Prosus is now the holder of a 31% stake in Chinese tech giant Tencent.

Naspers retains control of Prosus through its ownership of 75% of Prosus' shares.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked Simon Brown, a financial educator at Just One Lap, what happened with Naspers on Wednesday.

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for quotes from it).

There are caps on how much of an individual share you can own. Now you’ve got two shares… No one wants to invest more than 15% in any individual share…

Simon Brown, Financial Educator - Just One Lap

Naspers was about 22% of the Satrix Top-40… It’s now about 15%... Prosus today went into that Top-40 index…

Simon Brown, Financial Educator - Just One Lap

Enjoy The Money Show, but miss it sometimes?

Get the best bits emailed to you daily, right after it ends:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Naspers fell 30% after listing its spin-off Prosus. Here’s what happened…


12 September 2019 9:42 AM
by
Tags:
The Money Show
Simon Brown
Bruce Whitfield
Naspers
Personal finance
Tencent
Just One Lap
Prosus

More from Business

What is better - money in the bank or investing in shares?

12 September 2019 11:17 AM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram offers a definitive answer with an explanation ordinary people can understand.

Read More arrow_forward

Spock is not greedy – or fearful – when investing. Be like Spock. Here’s how…

12 September 2019 10:46 AM

Live long and prosper! Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares four tips on successful investing.

Read More arrow_forward

SA business confidence hits lowest ebb in over 20 years

12 September 2019 9:40 AM

Centre of Economic Development & Transformation founding director Duma Gqubule says the economy is in a desperate situation.

Read More arrow_forward

Responding to consumer complaints on social media, how companies get it wrong

11 September 2019 8:40 PM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares her insights and uses a few examples.

Read More arrow_forward

SA concludes new deal with the UK ahead of Brexit

11 September 2019 7:30 PM

The plan will only kick in if Britain leaves the European Union (EU) without an agreement.

Read More arrow_forward

WeWork hopes to fix old office problems with big data, disruption and community

11 September 2019 7:15 PM

The We Company is due to list later this year but there are big problems with its valuation and business model.

Read More arrow_forward

SA's business confidence slumps with no hope for the future

11 September 2019 7:02 PM

Economists share their view on the RMB/BER Business Confidence Index which indicates a drop to 21 in the third quarter.

Read More arrow_forward

Retiring in the next decade or so? Tips and tricks to apply, right now

11 September 2019 11:41 AM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram discusses five things you should do right now if you're to retire in 10 years, or so.

Read More arrow_forward

Nando’s is the boss of Pick n Pay ('iNkukhu'), says ad expert Andy Rice

11 September 2019 10:32 AM

“Pick n Pay dug themselves a hole, then jumped into it,” says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.

Read More arrow_forward

SA's alcohol consumption falls off amid tough economic times

10 September 2019 8:20 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Distell Group CEO Richard Rushton about the business of booze.

Read More arrow_forward

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane
The Xolani Gwala Show
caller-Agnes
The Movies: IT Chapter 2
UK Report
Looting in Samora Michel and Bongani explains
Weekend Sports interview: Italian Grand Prix
#9/11: Reflecting on September 18 years later
Zimbabweans expect former President Mugabe's body from Singapore
Hlaudi Motsoeneng continues with State Capture Inquiry testimony
Scores of Nigerians leave South Africa after attacks
Dros rape victim to testify in court

EWN Highlights

Motsoeneng says he threatened MultiChoice with court action over SABC deal

12 September 2019 11:14 AM

Robert Mugabe's family lashes Zim govt over his funeral arrangements

12 September 2019 10:25 AM

Murders, sexual offences increase, crime stats show

12 September 2019 9:10 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA