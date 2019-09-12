Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Toddler besties running to hug one other has social media warm and fuzzy

This kid parallel parks his car impressively and Twitter users say he deserves a drivers license.

This kid deserves a license pic.twitter.com/CkwU0SEPue — Uncle Siya (@Siyabangena_) September 9, 2019

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:

This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] Toddler nails parallel parking in toy car and Twitter applauds