Today at 11:31
INTERVIEW
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr.Gerard Labuschagne - Clinical psychologist
Today at 13:07
On the Yellow Couch: UWC Fairy Godmother
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:07
Managing your pets and special summer care
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Roy Aronson - Private Practice at Veterinary surgeon
Tomorrow at 06:55
Spier : Growing for Good
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Heidi Newton-King - Sustainability and Human Resources Director at Spier
Tomorrow at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Adderley
Tomorrow at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Tomorrow at 08:25
The Breakfast Binge (Club)
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Annzra Naidoo - Digital Editor at Good Housekeeping
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
[WATCH] Toddler nails parallel parking in toy car and Twitter applauds

12 September 2019 10:00 AM
by
Tags:
Drunk cop video goes viral
parking
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'
Khabazela shares tweets and Facebook posts that have gone viral.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Toddler besties running to hug one other has social media warm and fuzzy

This kid parallel parks his car impressively and Twitter users say he deserves a drivers license.

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:


This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] Toddler nails parallel parking in toy car and Twitter applauds


