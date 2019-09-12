Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

A couple managed to save £13,000 (almost R250,00) on their wedding by keeping it simple.

The couple wore skinny jeans and personalised t-shirts for the ceremony.

They only spent £100 for the whole wedding.

This article first appeared on 702 : Couple slays in jeans and t-shirt wedding attire and saves over R250,000