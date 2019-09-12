Couple slays in jeans and t-shirt wedding attire and saves over R250,000
A couple managed to save £13,000 (almost R250,00) on their wedding by keeping it simple.
The couple wore skinny jeans and personalised t-shirts for the ceremony.
They only spent £100 for the whole wedding.
This article first appeared on 702 : Couple slays in jeans and t-shirt wedding attire and saves over R250,000
