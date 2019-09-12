KZN bishop Timothy Ngcobo stands by xenophobic remarks

A Kwa-Zulu Natal pastor with ties to former president Jacob Zuma is not apologetic about his anti-foreigner remarks.

Bishop Timothy Ngcobo maintains that foreign nationals in South Africa should to return to their home countries.

This comes as xenophobic tensions remain high in parts of the country after attacks on foreign-owned businesses.

The Witness reports that Ngcobo has allegedly been put under surveillance by KZN police for fueling xenophobic sentiments through posts widely shared on WhatsApp.

Ngcobo is also the founder of a new political party, the African Freedom Revolution (AFR), and has posted a string of anti-foreigner messages from both his personal and AFR WhatsApp accounts.

He claims that the government needs to "clean the country" before foreign nationals can be allowed to live in South Africa.

We don't need the foreigners in this country right now... I support that the people must leave the counrty. Bishop Timothy Ngcobo

The laws of bringing foreigners into this country are failing us. Bishop Timothy Ngcobo

Ngcobo believes that the focus should be on the failure of the government to secure its borders and create employment.

Here we are talking about the government that is failing to put the security measures in the borders of the country. Bishop Timothy Ngcobo

The government can not afford to uplift the poor people of this country. Bishop Timothy Ngcobo

We need to clean South Africa until we get our own identity... look at the pastors that are causing trouble in South Africa, most of them are foreigners. Bishop Timothy Ngcobo

Listen to his comments on Today with Kieno Kammies:

Thumbnail image credit: Thuli Dlamini at Tiso Blackstar