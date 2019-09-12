[WATCH] Man amazingly catches flying phone while on roller coaster
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Toddler nails parallel parking in toy car and Twitter applauds
Dashcam footage captured on-board PortAventura Park’s Shambhala roller coaster shows a rider skillfully catching a phone as it tumbled from the skies.
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] Man amazingly catches flying phone while on roller coaster
More from Entertainment
Couple slays in jeans and t-shirt wedding attire and saves over R250,000
Khabazela shares tweets and Facebook posts that have gone viral.Read More
[WATCH] Toddler nails parallel parking in toy car and Twitter applauds
Khabazela shares tweets and Facebook posts that have gone viral.Read More
[WATCH] Tannie Maria has another mystery to solve in new Sally Andrew novel
The Karoo's favourite agony aunt and crime fighter makes her comeback in the third instalment of the Tannie Maria Mystery Series.Read More
101 ways to cope with stress has social media talking
Khabazela shares tweets and Facebook posts that have gone viral.Read More
George Calombaris: 'There's a warmth and generosity of spirit in South Africa'
Former Masterchef judge, George Calombaris and Chef Shannon Bennett are in South Africa for the second annual Appetite FestRead More
Nostalgic Ceres Rail Co. steam train transports you with old-world charm in Cape
The rail company offers day trips to Elgin Railway Market and weekends further afield.Read More
'Ungratefulness... we’ve already made mistakes teaching our kids about money'
Heinz Winckler - the 1st winner of SA Idols - discusses his attitude toward money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
People are really into chicken advertising, quips Nando's marketing boss
'iNkukhu' anyone? Nando's chief marketing officer Doug Place shares his thoughts on Pick n Pay's new ad and why it's a miss.Read More
Nando's response to Pick n Pay 'iNkukhu' advert has social media in stitches
Khabazela shares tweets and Facebook posts that have gone viral.Read More
[WATCH] Toddler besties running to hug one other has social media warm and fuzzy
Khabazela shares tweets and Facebook posts that have gone viral.Read More