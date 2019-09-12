Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Toddler nails parallel parking in toy car and Twitter applauds

Dashcam footage captured on-board PortAventura Park’s Shambhala roller coaster shows a rider skillfully catching a phone as it tumbled from the skies.

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:

This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] Man amazingly catches flying phone while on roller coaster