YES inspires beneficiaries to mentor others

With spiking unemployment in South Africa especially among youth, Youth Employment Service (YES) is making a difference.

The Youth Employment Service (YES) has already created 18,500 new opportunities for youth to work.

YES beneficiary Dakalo Manenzhe says she has been looking for a job without any success.

Through YES I have been placed at Nedbank and I am being trained as a risk specialist. Dakalo Manenzhe, YES beneficiary

In five years time, I see myself as being shadowed by graduates who want to pursue their careers in liquidity risks. Dakalo Manenzhe, YES beneficiary

Manenzhe tells Bongani Bingwa that her experience with YES has been great.

