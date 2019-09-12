YES inspires beneficiaries to mentor others

Streaming issues? Report here
Xolani Gwala 2019 1500 BW
The Xolani Gwala Show
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 13:07
On the Yellow Couch: UWC Fairy Godmother
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:07
Managing your pets and special summer care
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Roy Aronson - Private Practice at Veterinary surgeon
Tomorrow at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Tomorrow at 06:55
Spier : Growing for Good
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Heidi Newton-King - Sustainability and Human Resources Director at Spier
Tomorrow at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Adderley
Tomorrow at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Tomorrow at 08:25
The Breakfast Binge (Club)
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Annzra Naidoo - Digital Editor at Good Housekeeping
Tomorrow at 09:35
The Naked Scientist answers your probing questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Is it inherently wrong to call a child to testify?
In conversation with Jonny Steinberg
#WhatsYourStatus: 12 September 2019!
Anele loves carrot cake but she always gets laughed at for this as it is referred to as old people desert. Take a listen to this!
The 947 Breakfast Club are on a quest to find the loudest workplace ever. Take a listen to this!
#LottoStar: Tune into 947 and you could win with Lotto Star!
If you got married on the 4th October 2018, you need to hear this!
#AskTheClub: Thembekile was not missed!
Will the NHI provide universal access to healthcare?
How the City of Cape Town is boosting SMMEs
Helen Zille reflects on breaking Steve Biko story
Spock is not greedy – or fearful – when investing. Be like Spock. Here’s how…
KZN bishop Timothy Ngcobo stands by xenophobic remarks
Open Line: SA Rugby Legends bid farewell to Chester Williams
Barb's Wire - #SteveBiko
#702Openline
The 702 YES initiative beneficiary
The World View
The Africa Report
"We don't age in my family, we just drop dead", Nataniël le Roux
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Xolani Gwala Show
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Scottish judges rule that Boris Johnson's Parliament suspension is unlawful The judges said the prime minister was attempting to prevent Parliament holding the government to account ahead of Brexit. 11 September 2019 6:05 PM
'The war on terror has not ceased and it probably won't' US foreign policy expert Brooks Spector reflects on 9/11, eighteen years later. 11 September 2019 2:00 PM
'I probably wouldn't be here' - US man describes his near miss with 9/11 attacks An American caller named Kevin recounts how luck saved him from being another casualty of the September 11 attacks in 2001. 11 September 2019 1:06 PM
View all World
'We have lost a giant' - remembering Springbok legend Chester Williams The sporting icon had been UWC's head of rugby. Prof. Tyrone Pretorius adds the university's homage to a flood of tributes. 7 September 2019 3:52 PM
Rugby legend Chester Williams has died It's been reported Williams died from a suspected heart attack. 6 September 2019 6:53 PM
Ocean View teen lands New York football scholarship Malvin Musanhi needs donations to help make his dream come true. 6 September 2019 12:23 PM
View all Sport
Zille recounts exposing cover-up around Steve Biko's death - "I was terrified" Former journo and anti-apartheid activist Helen Zille recalls how she got to the bottom of Steve Biko's death in police detention. 12 September 2019 12:00 PM
The rules of the game are changing - Prasa chair Prasa chair Khanyisile Kweyama outlines how the new War Room is tackling the serious train problems frustrating commuters. 12 September 2019 7:51 AM
[LISTEN] What will it take to make the sex offenders register available? Joanne Joseph speaks to National Register for Sex Offenders registrar Ntombi Matjila. 11 September 2019 6:08 PM
View all Politics
Nando’s is the boss of Pick n Pay ('iNkukhu'), says ad expert Andy Rice “Pick n Pay dug themselves a hole, then jumped into it,” says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 September 2019 10:32 AM
The stock market is not a casino. Investing in shares is nothing like gambling Too scared to “gamble” away your hard-earned cash? Kabous le Roux asks you to consider this simple argument with an open mind. 2 September 2019 6:31 PM
Tito Mboweni publishes evidence-based plan to fix structure of broken economy The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Peter Attard Montalto (Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex) for comment. 27 August 2019 8:50 PM
View all Opinion
New reality TV show Thrivors looks to 'uplift' communities 'Thrivors' is described as a show that 'fuels you with hope' - helping local good-doers achieve their dreams. 12 September 2019 11:54 AM
Naspers spin-off comes in at R1,200 a share Prosus made a good start to its first day of trading on the JSE, opening at R1,238 a share. 12 September 2019 11:47 AM
YES inspires beneficiaries to mentor others Youth Employment Service beneficiary Dakalo Manenzhe shares how the programme and how it has benefited her. 12 September 2019 11:00 AM
View all Local
What is better - money in the bank or investing in shares? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram offers a definitive answer with an explanation ordinary people can understand. 12 September 2019 11:17 AM
Spock is not greedy – or fearful – when investing. Be like Spock. Here’s how… Live long and prosper! Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares four tips on successful investing. 12 September 2019 10:46 AM
Couple slays in jeans and t-shirt wedding attire and saves over R250,000 Khabazela shares tweets and Facebook posts that have gone viral. 12 September 2019 10:03 AM
View all Lifestyle
Naspers spin-off comes in at R1,200 a share Prosus made a good start to its first day of trading on the JSE, opening at R1,238 a share. 12 September 2019 11:47 AM
What is better - money in the bank or investing in shares? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram offers a definitive answer with an explanation ordinary people can understand. 12 September 2019 11:17 AM
Spock is not greedy – or fearful – when investing. Be like Spock. Here’s how… Live long and prosper! Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares four tips on successful investing. 12 September 2019 10:46 AM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
Competitions
Copyright 2017 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Local

YES inspires beneficiaries to mentor others

12 September 2019 11:00 AM
by
Tags:
Nedbank
YES
YES initiative
#Yes4Youth
Youth Employment Service beneficiary Dakalo Manenzhe shares how the programme and how it has benefited her.

With spiking unemployment in South Africa especially among youth, Youth Employment Service (YES) is making a difference.

The Youth Employment Service (YES) has already created 18,500 new opportunities for youth to work.

YES beneficiary Dakalo Manenzhe says she has been looking for a job without any success.

RELATED: 'YES for youth has made a significant change in my life'

Through YES I have been placed at Nedbank and I am being trained as a risk specialist.

Dakalo Manenzhe, YES beneficiary

RELATED: How YES is changing lives

In five years time, I see myself as being shadowed by graduates who want to pursue their careers in liquidity risks.

Dakalo Manenzhe, YES beneficiary

Manenzhe tells Bongani Bingwa that her experience with YES has been great.

Listen below to the full interview:


This article first appeared on 702 : YES inspires beneficiaries to mentor others


12 September 2019 11:00 AM
by
Tags:
Nedbank
YES
YES initiative
#Yes4Youth

More from The 702 YES Campaign

'As part of YES programme, I do electrician maintenance for a big company '

11 September 2019 10:26 AM

Electrical artisan Freeman Maluleka says the initiative has helped him in finding employment.

Read More arrow_forward

'YES for youth has made a significant change in my life'

10 September 2019 10:18 AM

Kago Hub Agripreneur Mosesi Mosesi says the initiative has been the support structure he needed to help his business grow.

Read More arrow_forward

How YES is changing lives

9 September 2019 4:06 PM

Youth Employment Service beneficiary Zanele Mboyi shares details on the programme and how it has benefited her.

Read More arrow_forward

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane
The Xolani Gwala Show
caller-Agnes
The Movies: IT Chapter 2
UK Report
Looting in Samora Michel and Bongani explains
Weekend Sports interview: Italian Grand Prix
#9/11: Reflecting on September 18 years later
Zimbabweans expect former President Mugabe's body from Singapore
Hlaudi Motsoeneng continues with State Capture Inquiry testimony
Scores of Nigerians leave South Africa after attacks
Dros rape victim to testify in court

EWN Highlights

Latest crime stats a cause of 'very serious concern' for MPs

12 September 2019 11:51 AM

Motsoeneng says he threatened MultiChoice with court action over SABC deal

12 September 2019 11:14 AM

Robert Mugabe's family lashes Zim govt over his funeral arrangements

12 September 2019 10:25 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA