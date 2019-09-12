Zille recounts exposing cover-up around Steve Biko's death - "I was terrified"
Retired politician Helen Zille has remembered how she helped uncover the truth behind Steve Biko's death in 1977.
South Africans have been paying tribute to the anti-apartheid veteran and Black Consciousness Movement leader, who was killed 42 years ago today.
Also read: My father's memory lives on, says Biko's son
As a young activist and journalist for the Rand Daily Mail in the late 1970s, Zille was instrumental in exposing the cover-up around Biko's death.
When apartheid minister of justice Jimmy Kruger released a statement claiming that Biko had died while on hunger strike, she was assigned to the story.
I was a very young journalist and I remember a statement came 'on the wire', as we used to call it then.Helen Zille, former DA leader and Western Cape premier
He [Steve Biko] had only been arrested the week before and it was frankly impossible for a grown man of his size and stature to have died within a week. We knew that there was something deeply suspicious about that.Helen Zille, former DA leader and Western Cape premier
Zille says she was sent by her editor to Port Elizabeth, where she found various leads from sources including doctors, police and others who had made contact with Biko before his death.
I was absolutely terrified. I had to speak to everyone who had contact with Steve Biko in his last days.Helen Zille, former DA leader and Western Cape premier
She learned that a pathology report, which police tried to bury, found that Biko's death was caused by brain injuries.
Zille knew for certain that Biko did not die of a hunger strike and she published her story in a bid to force police to open an inquest.
If he died of unnatural causes there would have to be an inquest, by law. When the inquest came, it was all on the table.Helen Zille, former DA leader and Western Cape premier
Listen to her reflect on how she helped uncover the story and the role of journalism today:
More from Politics
The rules of the game are changing - Prasa chair
Prasa chair Khanyisile Kweyama outlines how the new War Room is tackling the serious train problems frustrating commuters.Read More
[LISTEN] What will it take to make the sex offenders register available?
Joanne Joseph speaks to National Register for Sex Offenders registrar Ntombi Matjila.Read More
Scottish judges rule that Boris Johnson's Parliament suspension is unlawful
The judges said the prime minister was attempting to prevent Parliament holding the government to account ahead of Brexit.Read More
'We need to support artists pushing against misogynist and racist norms'
UCT's professor Adam Haupt answers questions about the impact of popular culture on issues of social justice.Read More
Medical Research Council to start third national femicide study next month
MRC gender and health research unit acting director Prof Naeemah Abrahams joins Joanne Joseph to explain.Read More
Hlaudi Motsoeneng explains his decision not to broadcast violent protests
Former SABC chief operating officer continues his testimony at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.Read More
Brexit mess is only going to get worse - Lord Peter Hain
Former Labour Party MP Lord Peter Hain says Prime Minister Boris Johnson has never had a clear plan about leaving the EU.Read More
'As part of YES programme, I do electrician maintenance for a big company '
Electrical artisan Freeman Maluleka says the initiative has helped him in finding employment.Read More
[WATCH] EWN's Barry Bateman calling Julius Malema a P*** goes viral
Twitter was abuzz after EWN reporter used the P after a press briefing with Economic Freedom Fighters leader.Read More
'Government buildings in CBD comply with heath and safety regulations'
MEC Tasneem Motara says the Bank of Lisbon tragedy taught the city the importance of taking care of its properties.Read More