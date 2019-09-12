Ninow looked for someone to attack - state argues intention of Dros rape accused
Closing arguments have been heard in the rape trial of Nicholas Ninow, the man accused of raping a 7-year-old girl in the bathroom of a Dros restaurant in Pretoria last year.
First to address the court was State Prosecutor Dora Ngobeni who recapped some of the key elements from the testimonies of the state's 8 witnesses.
Namely, in respect of Ninow's actions at the restaurant on 24 September last year.
At one stage, according to that particular witness, Ninow requested to sit next to Kiddies Corner.Edwin Ntshidi, EWN reporter
The state is basically saying that that particular movement tells the law what his intentions were.Edwin Ntshidi, EWN reporter
Another witness had described how Ninow had said he wanted to have sex with a female customer.
Apparently he pointed to a woman who was sitting with her partner.Edwin Ntshidi, EWN reporter
Actions which, according to the State, point to Ninow's intentions that day.
Earlier this week Ninow pleaded guilty to two counts of rape, possession of drugs and defeating the ends of justice.
On Wednesday the victim and her mother gave evidence _in camera, _during which the mother told of her horror at finding Ninow completely naked in the toilet cubicle with her daughter.
Listen to the full report below:
