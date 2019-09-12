Local pressure group to sue City of Cape Town over electricity tariffs
Civic organisation Stop CoCT is gearing up for a fight with the City of Cape Town over its electricity tariffs.
The organisation says it is considering taking legal action against the City for its home-user and surcharge rates.
This comes after the City met the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) and the organisation, which had disputed the City’s electricity tariffs.
Ray White speaks to founder of Stop CoCT Sandra Dickson about its plans.
Last year they added 25 cents on top of Nersa approved tariffs to every unit that was brought in Cape Town and this year its 23 cents.Sandra Dickson, Founder - Stop CoCT
The explanation they give is that this is a surcharge an unregulated bit which they transfer to the rates account and they have been doing it like forever. However, previously it was included and hidden inside the tariffs.Sandra Dickson, Founder - Stop CoCT
Listen to the full interview below...
This article first appeared on 702 : Local pressure group to sue City of Cape Town over electricity tariffs
