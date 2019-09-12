SABC news chief must take fall for Ramaphosa clip sabotage, says CWU

Three SABC workers fingered in the blunder that led to the airing of an un-edited recording of President Cyril Ramaphosa's recent address to the nation should not have to take the fall, says the Communication Workers Union.

Instead, the broadcaster's head of news and current affairs Phathiswa Magopeni should be suspended, says the union's Clyde Mervin.

We strongly believe Ms Mapongeni must be accountable not the three employees. Clyde Mervin, President - CWU

We are very disappointed by how the matter was handled by the SABC. Clyde Mervin, President - CWU

Earlier this week the SABC said it has evidence that the airing of the clip had been an act of sabotage and that consequently, it had since suspended three permanent employees and unscheduled a freelancer.

In the clip, Ramaphosa begins his address, but makes a mistake which he identified by saying: "Let's start again. I made a mistake."

SABC claims the suspended workers had been told to disregard that clip before going to air.

Mervin says the union will be speaking directly to the three employees on Monday.

Listen to the full interview below: