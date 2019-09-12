Streaming issues? Report here
Water has been found for the first time on potentially habitable planet
Nyanga still remains the murder capital of SA
Samke Mhlongo
40 years since Biko's passing
No equality in South African Cemeteries
Topic SA investigates the "free range" in Elgin Free Range Chickens
Gov look at merging SAA, Mango and SA Express
Preparations underway for Mugabe's send off amid claims of government trying to co-erce the Mugabe family into letting them run his funeral
What works to stop GBV and what doesn't
Protest action in Sandton :The Real Black Friday Is Here
2019 crime stats released
DD Mabuza visits Sebokeng Wastewater plant
Manager not helping in case of unintentional shoplifting
Caller on police kidnapping story
Crime States released
Robert Mugabe's body to lie in state from today
The squad talks Absa Cape Epic 2020
Managing your pets and special summer care
Greener Living: Update from new curator of Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden
On the Yellow Couch: UWC Fairy Godmother
SABC news chief must take fall for Ramaphosa clip sabotage, says CWU

12 September 2019 1:54 PM
by
Tags:
SABC
Ramaphosa
Phathiswa Magopeni
sabotage
The public broadcaster says it has evidence that the airing of the unedited clip had been an act of sabotage.

Three SABC workers fingered in the blunder that led to the airing of an un-edited recording of President Cyril Ramaphosa's recent address to the nation should not have to take the fall, says the Communication Workers Union.

Instead, the broadcaster's head of news and current affairs Phathiswa Magopeni should be suspended, says the union's Clyde Mervin.

We strongly believe Ms Mapongeni must be accountable not the three employees.

Clyde Mervin, President - CWU

We are very disappointed by how the matter was handled by the SABC.

Clyde Mervin, President - CWU

Earlier this week the SABC said it has evidence that the airing of the clip had been an act of sabotage and that consequently, it had since suspended three permanent employees and unscheduled a freelancer.

In the clip, Ramaphosa begins his address, but makes a mistake which he identified by saying: "Let's start again. I made a mistake."

SABC claims the suspended workers had been told to disregard that clip before going to air.

Mervin says the union will be speaking directly to the three employees on Monday.

Listen to the full interview below:


12 September 2019 1:54 PM
by
Tags:
SABC
Ramaphosa
Phathiswa Magopeni
sabotage

