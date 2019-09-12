Mugabe's family rejects government's funeral plans in favour of private burial

Robert Mugabe's family have rejected the government's funeral arrangements for the former Zimbabwean president.

The 95-year-old died last week while receiving medical treatment at a Singapore hospital. His body arrived home on Wednesday.

Mugabe's family and Zimbabwe's government butted heads over the former stateman's final resting place.

Read: Mugabe's family and Zim government at odds over burial place - reports

The family met with President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Thursday afternoon to discuss funeral arrangements.

The family have now told the media that they want a private burial, reports EWN's Clement Manyathela.

They say Mugabe will not be buried on Sunday at the Heroes Acre in Harare, as proposed by the government.

According to the family, Mugabe had conveyed his wishes to them before he became ill.

JUST IN #RobertMugabe’s family says it wants a private burial. They don’t want the public to come. “They don’t want you to know where he will be burried”. Suggests he will be burried as a chief.He also says burial won’t be on Sunday. “Sunday was never burial day”family says. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 12, 2019

The family says the government was wrong to make the announcement. The family want a private burial. Clement Manyathela, EWN reporter

They're saying they've got other plans on where the body will be on Sunday. Clement Manyathela, EWN reporter

Listen to the EWN update on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham: