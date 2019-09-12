Mugabe's family rejects government's funeral plans in favour of private burial
Robert Mugabe's family have rejected the government's funeral arrangements for the former Zimbabwean president.
The 95-year-old died last week while receiving medical treatment at a Singapore hospital. His body arrived home on Wednesday.
Mugabe's family and Zimbabwe's government butted heads over the former stateman's final resting place.
Read: Mugabe's family and Zim government at odds over burial place - reports
The family met with President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Thursday afternoon to discuss funeral arrangements.
The family have now told the media that they want a private burial, reports EWN's Clement Manyathela.
They say Mugabe will not be buried on Sunday at the Heroes Acre in Harare, as proposed by the government.
According to the family, Mugabe had conveyed his wishes to them before he became ill.
JUST IN #RobertMugabe’s family says it wants a private burial. They don’t want the public to come. “They don’t want you to know where he will be burried”. Suggests he will be burried as a chief.He also says burial won’t be on Sunday. “Sunday was never burial day”family says.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 12, 2019
The family says the government was wrong to make the announcement. The family want a private burial.Clement Manyathela, EWN reporter
They're saying they've got other plans on where the body will be on Sunday.Clement Manyathela, EWN reporter
Listen to the EWN update on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
More from Africa
Several people injured as Zimbabweans force their way to view Mugabe's body
EWN reporter Clement Manyathela says paramedics are attending to those who have been injured as a result of the stampede.Read More
'Still no clarity on where Robert Mugabe will be buried'
The former Zimbabwe president died at a Singapore hospital last week and his body arrived on Wednesday in Harare.Read More
Robert Mugabe’s body arrives in Harare
Robert Mugabe died at a Singapore hospital last week. He led Zimbabwe for almost four decades until he was toppled in November 2017.Read More
Mugabe's family and Zim government at odds over burial place - reports
Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe is set to be buried this weekend, but EWN reports that the location remains unclear.Read More
Fake videos linked to xenophobic unrest add fuel to the fire, warns Africa Check
Social media users are encouraged to think before they share old and misleading videos that could fuel tensions even further.Read More
'Disappointing that Robert Mugabe remembered as revolutionary icon by leaders'
Analyst Tamuka Chirimambowa reflects on the mixed reaction to the former president's death in Singapore aged 95.Read More
Nigerians threaten to close South African companies in Abuja
EWN correspondent Samson Omale says Nigerian inspector-general is adamant the police will protect South African businesses.Read More
African countries issue travel warnings over xenophobic violence in SA
Widespread looting of foreign-owned businesses hit areas including Alexandra, the Johannesburg CBD and Kempton Park.Read More
[WATCH] CT demonstrators demand to see Ramaphosa outside WEF Africa gathering
Protestors are chanting outside the CTICC in Cape Town, calling for a state of emergency to be declared in South Africa.Read More
Meet Peter Tabichi, the inspiring Kenyan man dubbed the world's best teacher
Kenyan maths and physics teacher Peter Tabichi donates most of his pay to help poorer students. Here's why he does what he does.Read More