Top tips for keeping your furry friends cool in summer

With summer just around the corner and temperatures already hitting the 30's in some parts of the country, veterinarian Roy Aronson shares some of his top tips on caring for your pets during the warmer months.

If you take your dog to the beach, take water with you. Make sure you have a shaded area, put an umbrella up. Dr Roy Aronson, Veterinarian

He's also asking pet owners to be mindful of the different exercise capabilities of different breeds.

For example, he says, taking dogs with shorter legs and larger bodies (like staffies and bulldogs) on long hikes in high temperatures can be fatal.

Heatstroke is not only about the sun and the heat on your dog, but the amount of exercise it does. Dr Roy Aronson, Veterinarian

