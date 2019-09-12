[LISTEN] What actually works in reducing cases of GBV?

In light of the ongoing conversations around gender-based violence in South Africa, CapeTalk's John Maytham asks which interventions are proven to work in reducing GBV.

On Thursday he was joined by social work lecturer and researcher Franciska Meinch, who outlined that three specific interventions had garnered the best results:

1) Sexual health and social empowerment interventions that increase girls’ skills and knowledge of HIV prevention, sexual and reproductive health and rights, gender equality and conflict resolution.

2) Sexual health, empowerment and economic strengthening interventions with added vocational training or financial literacy.

3) Self-defence interventions for girls together with gender equality training for boys.

The ones that seem to work are the ones that focus on sexual health and sexual empowerment. Franciska Meinch, Lecturer in social work - University of Edinburgh

Researchers conducted a systematic review of all evaluated interventions with people aged between 10 and 24, who were living in an HIV endemic low- or middle-income country or came from key populations

Meinch says some of the interventions reduced incidences of gender-based violence by as much as fifty percent.

It's very significant, but even ten percent is significant in terms of numbers of GBV that we see in, for example, South Africa. Franciska Meinch, Lecturer in social work - University of Edinburgh

Meinch says the next step is to look at whether these interventions can also work when they're delivered to a large population.

These interventions were all conducted by researchers in small settings. The largest sample size was about 2,000, so it's a small scale. Franciska Meinch, Lecturer in social work - University of Edinburgh

Listen to the full interview below: