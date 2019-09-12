[LISTEN] What actually works in reducing cases of GBV?
In light of the ongoing conversations around gender-based violence in South Africa, CapeTalk's John Maytham asks which interventions are proven to work in reducing GBV.
On Thursday he was joined by social work lecturer and researcher Franciska Meinch, who outlined that three specific interventions had garnered the best results:
1) Sexual health and social empowerment interventions that increase girls’ skills and knowledge of HIV prevention, sexual and reproductive health and rights, gender equality and conflict resolution.
2) Sexual health, empowerment and economic strengthening interventions with added vocational training or financial literacy.
3) Self-defence interventions for girls together with gender equality training for boys.
The ones that seem to work are the ones that focus on sexual health and sexual empowerment.Franciska Meinch, Lecturer in social work - University of Edinburgh
Researchers conducted a systematic review of all evaluated interventions with people aged between 10 and 24, who were living in an HIV endemic low- or middle-income country or came from key populations
Meinch says some of the interventions reduced incidences of gender-based violence by as much as fifty percent.
It's very significant, but even ten percent is significant in terms of numbers of GBV that we see in, for example, South Africa.Franciska Meinch, Lecturer in social work - University of Edinburgh
Meinch says the next step is to look at whether these interventions can also work when they're delivered to a large population.
These interventions were all conducted by researchers in small settings. The largest sample size was about 2,000, so it's a small scale.Franciska Meinch, Lecturer in social work - University of Edinburgh
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Local
Here's why a merger for SAA, Mango and SA Express would be a disaster
SA Flyer Magazine's Guy Leitch says while in some ways it may be cost-effective, the merger itself would be very expensive.Read More
Mabuza 'unhappy' about slow progress in Sebokeng wastewater treatment clean-up
The Deputy President visited the area on Thursday and says the facility is very strategic for the Gauteng economy.Read More
Meet UWC's Fairy Godmother, the lecturer who raises funds to help needy students
Since 2017, the UWC Fairy Godmother has helped answer the prayers of more than 2,000 students facing hardship on campus.Read More
Local pressure group to sue City of Cape Town over electricity tariffs
Founder of Stop CoCT organisation Sandra Dickson explains their grievances and the explanation given by the City of Cape Town.Read More
SABC news chief must take fall for Ramaphosa clip sabotage, says CWU
The public broadcaster says it has evidence that the airing of the unedited clip had been an act of sabotage.Read More
Ninow looked for someone to attack - state argues intention of Dros rape accused
Earlier this week Ninow pleaded guilty to two counts of rape, possession of drugs and defeating the ends of justice.Read More
Police commissioner outlines action plan to fight grim crime stats
The latest crime stats show an increase in the rates of murder, sexual offences and robbery with aggravating circumstance.Read More
New reality TV show Thrivors looks to 'uplift' communities
'Thrivors' is described as a show that 'fuels you with hope' - helping local good-doers achieve their dreams.Read More
Naspers spin-off comes in at R1,200 a share
Prosus made a good start to its first day of trading on the JSE, opening at R1,238 a share.Read More
YES inspires beneficiaries to mentor others
Youth Employment Service beneficiary Dakalo Manenzhe shares how the programme and how it has benefited her.Read More