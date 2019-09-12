Mabuza 'unhappy' about slow progress in Sebokeng wastewater treatment clean-up
Deputy President David Mabuza has expressed disappointment with the slow progress in the clean up project at the Sebokeng Wastewater Treatment facility.
This is part of the Vaal River Rehabilitation project which kicked off last year after the river was polluted by raw sewage from pump stations in the Emfuleni Municipality.
Mabuza visited the area on Thursday.
Eyewitness News reporter Bonga Dlulane has more on the story.
It is a very strategic facility for the Gauteng economy because it feeds a lot of people and households when it comes to supplying water, so if anything goes wrong there you can imagine how many people are affected.Bonga Dlulane, Reporter - EWN
The government has had this problem since April this year and there has been slow pace.Bonga Dlulane, Reporter - EWN
The deputy president did say he is not happy with the situation, he is trying to understand why it is taking so long because the community is getting angry.Bonga Dlulane, Reporter - EWN
The South African National Defence Force was brought in earlier this year to help clean the facility.
Click on the link below to hear the full report...
This article first appeared on 702 : Mabuza 'unhappy' about slow progress in Sebokeng wastewater treatment clean-up
More from Politics
Several people injured as Zimbabweans force their way to view Mugabe's body
EWN reporter Clement Manyathela says paramedics are attending to those who have been injured as a result of the stampede.Read More
Zille recounts exposing cover-up around Steve Biko's death - "I was terrified"
Former journo and anti-apartheid activist Helen Zille recalls how she got to the bottom of Steve Biko's death in police detention.Read More
The rules of the game are changing - Prasa chair
Prasa chair Khanyisile Kweyama outlines how the new War Room is tackling the serious train problems frustrating commuters.Read More
[LISTEN] What will it take to make the sex offenders register available?
Joanne Joseph speaks to National Register for Sex Offenders registrar Ntombi Matjila.Read More
Scottish judges rule that Boris Johnson's Parliament suspension is unlawful
The judges said the prime minister was attempting to prevent Parliament holding the government to account ahead of Brexit.Read More
'We need to support artists pushing against misogynist and racist norms'
UCT's professor Adam Haupt answers questions about the impact of popular culture on issues of social justice.Read More
Medical Research Council to start third national femicide study next month
MRC gender and health research unit acting director Prof Naeemah Abrahams joins Joanne Joseph to explain.Read More
Hlaudi Motsoeneng explains his decision not to broadcast violent protests
Former SABC chief operating officer continues his testimony at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.Read More
Brexit mess is only going to get worse - Lord Peter Hain
Former Labour Party MP Lord Peter Hain says Prime Minister Boris Johnson has never had a clear plan about leaving the EU.Read More
'As part of YES programme, I do electrician maintenance for a big company '
Electrical artisan Freeman Maluleka says the initiative has helped him in finding employment.Read More
More from Local
Here's why a merger for SAA, Mango and SA Express would be a disaster
SA Flyer Magazine's Guy Leitch says while in some ways it may be cost-effective, the merger itself would be very expensive.Read More
[LISTEN] What actually works in reducing cases of GBV?
CapeTalk's John Maytham asks which interventions are proven to work in reducing GBV.Read More
Meet UWC's Fairy Godmother, the lecturer who raises funds to help needy students
Since 2017, the UWC Fairy Godmother has helped answer the prayers of more than 2,000 students facing hardship on campus.Read More
Local pressure group to sue City of Cape Town over electricity tariffs
Founder of Stop CoCT organisation Sandra Dickson explains their grievances and the explanation given by the City of Cape Town.Read More
SABC news chief must take fall for Ramaphosa clip sabotage, says CWU
The public broadcaster says it has evidence that the airing of the unedited clip had been an act of sabotage.Read More
Ninow looked for someone to attack - state argues intention of Dros rape accused
Earlier this week Ninow pleaded guilty to two counts of rape, possession of drugs and defeating the ends of justice.Read More
Police commissioner outlines action plan to fight grim crime stats
The latest crime stats show an increase in the rates of murder, sexual offences and robbery with aggravating circumstance.Read More
New reality TV show Thrivors looks to 'uplift' communities
'Thrivors' is described as a show that 'fuels you with hope' - helping local good-doers achieve their dreams.Read More
Naspers spin-off comes in at R1,200 a share
Prosus made a good start to its first day of trading on the JSE, opening at R1,238 a share.Read More
YES inspires beneficiaries to mentor others
Youth Employment Service beneficiary Dakalo Manenzhe shares how the programme and how it has benefited her.Read More