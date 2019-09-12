Mabuza 'unhappy' about slow progress in Sebokeng wastewater treatment clean-up

Deputy President David Mabuza has expressed disappointment with the slow progress in the clean up project at the Sebokeng Wastewater Treatment facility.

This is part of the Vaal River Rehabilitation project which kicked off last year after the river was polluted by raw sewage from pump stations in the Emfuleni Municipality.

Mabuza visited the area on Thursday.

Eyewitness News reporter Bonga Dlulane has more on the story.

It is a very strategic facility for the Gauteng economy because it feeds a lot of people and households when it comes to supplying water, so if anything goes wrong there you can imagine how many people are affected. Bonga Dlulane, Reporter - EWN

The government has had this problem since April this year and there has been slow pace. Bonga Dlulane, Reporter - EWN

The deputy president did say he is not happy with the situation, he is trying to understand why it is taking so long because the community is getting angry. Bonga Dlulane, Reporter - EWN

The South African National Defence Force was brought in earlier this year to help clean the facility.

