Here's why a merger for SAA, Mango and SA Express would be a disaster
Government is due to consider a "cost-saving" proposal to merge South African Airways (SAA), Mango and SA Express.
In May, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan confirmed the merger was on the cards, but that the broader strategy still had to be worked out.
But despite its cost-saving aspirations, SA Flyer Magazine says it would be a disaster.
SA Express is absolutely on its knees and has very little chance of succeeding even in the short or medium term.Guy Leitch, Managing editor - SA Flyer Magazine
Things are no better over at SAA, says Leitch.
SAA has got an absolute train smash on its hands without a CEO, without an executive chairman and still trying to implement a long-term turnaround strategy.Guy Leitch, Managing editor - SA Flyer Magazine
The last thing it (SAA) needs is an additional burden of trying to integrate two other completely different airlines into its model.Guy Leitch, Managing editor - SA Flyer Magazine
While Leitch admits that there are some cost-savings to be made - mainly by eradicating the need for three sets of management - the process of the merger itself would be extremely costly.
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Local
[LISTEN] What actually works in reducing cases of GBV?
CapeTalk's John Maytham asks which interventions are proven to work in reducing GBV.Read More
Mabuza 'unhappy' about slow progress in Sebokeng wastewater treatment clean-up
The Deputy President visited the area on Thursday and says the facility is very strategic for the Gauteng economy.Read More
Meet UWC's Fairy Godmother, the lecturer who raises funds to help needy students
Since 2017, the UWC Fairy Godmother has helped answer the prayers of more than 2,000 students facing hardship on campus.Read More
Local pressure group to sue City of Cape Town over electricity tariffs
Founder of Stop CoCT organisation Sandra Dickson explains their grievances and the explanation given by the City of Cape Town.Read More
SABC news chief must take fall for Ramaphosa clip sabotage, says CWU
The public broadcaster says it has evidence that the airing of the unedited clip had been an act of sabotage.Read More
Ninow looked for someone to attack - state argues intention of Dros rape accused
Earlier this week Ninow pleaded guilty to two counts of rape, possession of drugs and defeating the ends of justice.Read More
Police commissioner outlines action plan to fight grim crime stats
The latest crime stats show an increase in the rates of murder, sexual offences and robbery with aggravating circumstance.Read More
New reality TV show Thrivors looks to 'uplift' communities
'Thrivors' is described as a show that 'fuels you with hope' - helping local good-doers achieve their dreams.Read More
Naspers spin-off comes in at R1,200 a share
Prosus made a good start to its first day of trading on the JSE, opening at R1,238 a share.Read More
YES inspires beneficiaries to mentor others
Youth Employment Service beneficiary Dakalo Manenzhe shares how the programme and how it has benefited her.Read More
More from Business
'We had a disdain for money. Material possessions counted for so little'
Justice Albie Sachs talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Naspers spin-off comes in at R1,200 a share
Prosus made a good start to its first day of trading on the JSE, opening at R1,238 a share.Read More
What is better - money in the bank or investing in shares?
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram offers a definitive answer with an explanation ordinary people can understand.Read More
Spock is not greedy – or fearful – when investing. Be like Spock. Here’s how…
Live long and prosper! Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares four tips on successful investing.Read More
Naspers fell 30% after listing its spin-off Prosus. Here’s what happened…
Prosus is now the holder of a 31% stake in Chinese tech giant Tencent. Financial educator Simon Brown explains.Read More
SA business confidence hits lowest ebb in over 20 years
Centre of Economic Development & Transformation founding director Duma Gqubule says the economy is in a desperate situation.Read More
Responding to consumer complaints on social media, how companies get it wrong
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares her insights and uses a few examples.Read More
SA concludes new deal with the UK ahead of Brexit
The plan will only kick in if Britain leaves the European Union (EU) without an agreement.Read More
WeWork hopes to fix old office problems with big data, disruption and community
The We Company is due to list later this year but there are big problems with its valuation and business model.Read More
SA's business confidence slumps with no hope for the future
Economists share their view on the RMB/BER Business Confidence Index which indicates a drop to 21 in the third quarter.Read More